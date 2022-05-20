ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral to be held today for Shelton teen killed in stabbing at house party

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A funeral is being held today for a teen killed in a stabbing at a Shelton party.

Police say James McGrath, 17, died after he was stabbed outside a home on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton just before midnight Saturday.

A Mass of Christian burial is being celebrated at St. Theresa Church, in Trumbull.

