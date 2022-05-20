Funeral to be held today for Shelton teen killed in stabbing at house party
A funeral is being held today for a teen killed in a stabbing at a Shelton party.
Police say James McGrath, 17, died after he was stabbed outside a home on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton just before midnight Saturday.
MORE: Fairfield Prep lacrosse team honors teen killed in weekend stabbing
MORE: Fairfield community remembers Shelton teen fatally stabbed at party
MORE: Police ID 17-year-old Fairfield Prep student killed in Shelton stabbing
MORE: Police: 16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of Shelton teen at house party
MORE: Fairfield Prep student dies, 3 wounded in stabbing
A Mass of Christian burial is being celebrated at St. Theresa Church, in Trumbull.
Comments / 0