Funeral to be held today for Shelton teen killed in stabbing at house party

A funeral is being held today for a teen killed in a stabbing at a Shelton party.

Police say James McGrath, 17, died after he was stabbed outside a home on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton just before midnight Saturday.

A Mass of Christian burial is being celebrated at St. Theresa Church, in Trumbull.