ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Author Anne Bronte was skilled rock collector, researchers reveal

By Dan Barker
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A student has helped reveal that one of Britain’s most famous authors was not just a talented writer but also a skilled rock collector with an active interest in geology.

Anne Bronte, the youngest of the sisters, built up a collection of attractive specimens before her death aged 29 in 1849.

It was previously thought the Agnes Grey writer collected items because of their aesthetic value, but researchers have revealed she was an informed and skilled geologist during the science’s golden age.

Sally Jaspars, who is studying Bronte as part of her PhD at the University of Aberdeen, said: “Her interest in geology is mentioned in her literary works – indeed in The Tenant Of Wildfell Hall she references the science and a book by Sir Humphry Davy directly.”

She called on the help of Stephen Bowden, from the university’s School of Geosciences, for assistance in analysing the collection housed at the Bronte Parsonage Museum in Howarth, West Yorkshire.

Along with experts from the University of Leeds and a specialist spectroscopy company, they found that as well as carnelians and agates which she collected in Scarborough, where she worked as a governess, the collection contains flowstone and a rare kind of red obsidian which originated outside of the UK.

It is also likely that Bronte would have visited the Rotunda Museum close to where she stayed in Scarborough, researchers said, which contained exhibits featuring the area’s geology.

Ms Jaspars said: “This is the first time that Anne’s collection has been systematically described and fully identified, and in doing so we add to the body of knowledge on Anne and show her to be scientifically minded and engaging with geology.

“She was an intelligent and progressive individual who was in tune with the scientific inquiry of the time.”

The research has now been published in the journal Bronte Studies.

Dr Bowden added: “Our Raman spectroscopy analysis which we undertook at the Bronte Parsonage Museum shows that Anne Bronte did not just collect pretty stones at random but skilfully accumulated a meaningful collection of semi-precious stones and geological curiosities.

“Anne’s collection comprises stones that are sufficiently unusual and scarce to show that they were collected deliberately for their geological value, and it’s clear that her collection took skill to recognise and collect.”

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Michael Morpurgo marks Platinum Jubilee with new biography of the Queen

Best-selling children’s author Michael Morpurgo has carried out a reading of his latest book about the Queen’s life to mark her Platinum Jubilee.The War Horse writer read his book There Once Is A Queen at the live-streamed event at Portsmouth Central Library, Hampshire, in front of 120 pupils from the city’s St Jude’s School.The book, illustrated by Michael Foreman, begins with The Queen planting an oak tree with her father and follows her reign to the present day.HarperCollins Children’s Books and national charity The Reading Agency are donating 5,000 copies of the book to libraries across the UK and Northern Ireland.Mr Morpurgo said: “Libraries have been, and continue to be, a constant in our communities, our schools, and lives.“Libraries, and particularly the librarians who work in them, are vital for us all, but especially for those who need them most: those with least, young, and old.”Councillor Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council, said: “Anything which helps promote a culture of books and reading among children and young people in the city is warmly welcomed, and we are delighted to be involved in this event.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indy100

Queen hails rose named for 18th-century black gardener as symbol of community

The Queen has said she hopes visitors to the gardens of Buckingham Palace will reflect on the “friendship and community” represented by a newly-planted rose named after one of Britain’s first black gardeners.The John Ystumllyn rose, commemorating the 18th-century horticulturist, is believed to be the first bearing the name of an ethnic minority Briton.It was planted in the Palace’s rose garden on Monday by its deputy gardener and Zehra Zaidi, a diversity campaigner, who took turns with a trowel.“Mark, I’m moving in!” Ms Zaidi joked to head gardener Mark Lane, who stood watching with an audience of community gardeners from...
SOCIETY
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Humphry Davy
Person
Anne Bronte
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Age#School Of Geosciences#The University Of Leeds#Carnelians
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

William’s 40th birthday to be marked with £5 coin featuring his portrait

The Duke of Cambridge’s 40th birthday will be celebrated with a £5 coin featuring his portrait, the Royal Mint said.The UK’s official coin producer has unveiled the coin ahead of William’s milestone birthday on June 21.It is the first time the duke, who is second in line to the throne, will appear alone on an official coin struck by the Royal Mint.The coin, created by designer and engraver Thomas T Docherty, features his portrait set amid his royal cypher – his initial W – and the number 40.Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II’s image, designed by Jody Clark, will be struck on...
WORLD
Indy100

Royal Mint unveils its largest coin for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A huge gold coin has been produced by the Royal Mint to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.The 220mm diameter 15kg coin was commissioned by a private UK collector for an undisclosed sum.It is the largest coin the Mint says it has ever produced.The £15,000 denomination coin was designed by coinage artist John Bergdahl and took nearly 400 hours to make.The scale and diameter of the piece has allowed us to push the boundaries of minting to produce an exceptional level of relief and detailPaul Morgan, Royal MintThe reverse side depicts a crowned EIIR cypher surrounded by roses, daffodils, thistles and...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Science
Indy100

Chelsea Flower Show abuzz as it returns to its traditional May slot

The Chelsea Flower Show has returned to its traditional May slot with gardens focusing on wildlife, wellbeing and floral displays to mark the Platinum Jubilee.Celebrities and members of the royal family are getting a first look at the Royal Horticultural Society’s showpiece event on Monday, before it opens to members of the public.Among the show gardens is a recreation of a beaver wetland, complete with a beaver lodge, dam, streams and natural wildflower planting.Sara King, who leads on the rewilding network for Rewilding Britain, the charity the garden is in support of, said there were two reasons behind the exhibit.“Beaver...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Queen tours Chelsea Flower Show from comfort of electric buggy

The Queen toured the Chelsea Flower Show by buggy enjoying the creations of some of the world’s top garden designers from the comfort of the back seat.With her stick by her side the Queen, who has mobility issues, sat back and was driven around in a Royal Household electric vehicle by a chauffeur in a peaked cap, from the monarch’s staff.Keith Weed, president of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) which stages the event, sat beside the monarch and gave her a running commentary of the many gardens she stopped to view and introduced her to gardeners and sponsors.Juliet Sargeant was...
HOME & GARDEN
Indy100

Grant Shapps advert for the Great British Rail Sale has to be seen to be believed

We had to see a clip of Grant Shapps talking about discounted rail tickets while sporting sunglasses and standing in front of a green screen, so you have to, too.In footage which looks like a rejected task from the latest series of The Apprentice (a brand which we've decided to call Shapps-stick) the transport secretary appears in a variety of holiday locations promoting the Department for Transport’s (DfT) new Great British Rail Sale.Accompanied by cringy elevator music, Mr Shapps says: “I want to tell you about a great offer coming to you. It’s the Great British Rail Sale, offering over...
U.K.
Indy100

If you can give yourself goosebumps, your brain might be special

It might sound like a bit of a lame superpower, but the ability yourself goosebumps can have some unexpected benefits. Yep, some of us can raise their own body hair whenever they want - though we haven't got to the bottom of why you'd want to yet - and not just unconsciously when cold, afraid or aroused. A landmark study, which was released prior to peer review, involved 32 participants who can give themselves goosebumps.It found that nearly three quarters of them said they deliberately triggered goosebumps to heighten emotional experiences, while engaged in activities like sex, listening to music...
HEALTH
Indy100

Buckingham Palace sculpture celebrates ‘superhero’ trees

A towering, living Tree Of Trees sculpture in front of Buckingham Palace acts like a beacon sending an “eternal message” that trees are the “superheroes” of our towns and cities, the designer has said.The last branches of the 69ft (21m) tall Platinum Jubilee centrepiece, featuring 350 British-grown trees, were filled on Tuesday morning, with the final piece of trunk being lifted into position on top in the afternoon.Junior foresters visited the Queen’s London home to help complete the creation by planting a batch of 6ft (1.8m) saplings in aluminium pots embossed with the monarch’s cypher.The pots were added to the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Bikers hit the road in vintage dress to raise money for men’s health

Bikers up and down the UK, including astronaut Tim Peake, put on their finest clothing on Sunday to raise money for men’s health.More than 50 cities took part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride as motorbike enthusiasts rode vintage and classically styled bikes in places such as London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh.The event aims to raise awareness of suicide and prostate cancer among men, with funds raised on behalf of men’s health charity Movember, which aims to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25% by 2030.Waistcoats, patterned helmets, jackets and vintage goggles were all on show as well as...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

MP references Derry Girls during Troubles legacy debate in Commons

An MP reference Derry Girls while discussing the Troubles in the House of Commons.Julian Smith, who used to be the minister for Northern Ireland, referenced the "brilliant" finale which aired last week and showcased the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.He said: “The lead character Erin’s monologue on coming of age in Northern Ireland, was set to clips of Bloody Sunday and more importantly David Cameron’s apology. A clear modern reflection of the importance of that acknowledgement of the past.Cameron made a speech in 2010 apologising for Bloody Sunday, when British soldiers shot and killed 13 civil rights...
POLITICS
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy