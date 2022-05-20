ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Morrison County Hosting Event to Raise Awareness of Scams

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
LITTLE FALLS -- One Central Minnesota county is trying to lead the way in helping elderly and vulnerable adults avoid getting scammed. Morrison County dubbed May...

103.7 THE LOON

Stolen Tools in Stearns County

The Stearns County Sheriff's Department is reporting that sometime last week in the overnight hours on the 3700 block of County Road 10 in Krain Township about $3,500 in tools were taken from a job site. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says they hear this a lot and she suggests making an inventory of all of your tools and/or identifying them with initials and have a picture of each item especially those with serial numbers.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Beautiful Mind Project Opening Mindology Mental Wellness Center

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud-based nonprofit is getting ready to open its first physical location. The Beautiful Mind Project was started nearly seven years ago by Marc Van Herr. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder 18 years ago. Up until now, the organization has been doing a lot of public speaking and education on mental health awareness. They've also awarded six college scholarships.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“Back The Badge” Car Show Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD -- The "Back the Badge" car show announced they raised over $4000 last weekend. All proceeds benefit the LELS Benevolent Fund which provides support for families of Minnesota’s public safety professionals who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. The car show last Saturday at the Crossroads Center brought dozens of classic cars and hundreds of people to the fundraiser.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a St. Cloud man dead. At around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South. Police arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his head. First...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“Glamping” Spot in Minnesota Makes List of Top Places in the U.S.

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud School’s Summer Building Improvement Plan

St. Cloud Schools are planning some building improvements this summer. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON. He says Clearview Elementary will be remodeled for a controlled entrance, Talahi Elementary will have an HVAC upgrade, and North Junior High will have a couple of canopies replaced. Jett...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Rock The Riverside Starts Next Week in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is getting ready to host its second annual Rock the Riverside concert series. The 14-week free music event kicks off next Thursday, June 2nd, and runs through September 1St. Twenty-eight acts are scheduled to perform with the opening act taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. each night and the headliner going on at 7:00 p.m.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Do Not Read This If You’re Afraid of Ticks Or Deadly Diseases They Can Spread

POWASSAN VIRUS CAN CAUSE LIFELONG SYMPTOMS OR DEATH. Have you ever heard of Powassan Virus? It’s a horrifying possibility that any one of us here in Minnesota that spends significant time outside has the possibility of coming into contact with a tick that could cause this virus. Although it is not the most common of infections caused by ticks, it has increased in recent years and most cases happen in the Great Lakes regions of the US. Powassan Virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected tick.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Drought Relief Bill Headed to Desk of Gov. Tim Walz

ST. PAUL -- Eight million dollars in drought relief grants -- part of an agriculture bill headed to the desk of Governor Tim Walz after the Minnesota House and Senate passed the compromise package this weekend. Republican Senator Torrey Westrom from Elbow Lake... "Those that were impacted by the drought...
MINNESOTA STATE
