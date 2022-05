Ask any employer where employee well-being ranks on their priority list, and it will likely be close to the top: one thing we’ve learned from The Great Resignation is that employees’ mental health is deeply linked to retention. Employers are taking this seriously – according to a RAND survey, over 80% of large employers provide workplace wellness programs to their employees. However, the latest Gallup poll has revealed only 24% of employees strongly agree that their company cares about employee well-being. HR can’t help but wonder: did the message get lost in translation, or do company efforts still have a long way to go?

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO