Texas teen wounded in high school graduation shooting in Michigan

One of the two victims shot in last night's high school graduation shooting in Michigan is reported to be from Texas.

After the ceremony, gunshots were exchanged from two cars outside a high school in Grand Rapids.

Two innocent people were wounded; a woman of about 40 and a 16-year-old boy said to be from Texas. Police are not saying where in Texas.

The boy was shot once in the wrist while the woman was shot twice. Both are reported to be in stable condition. The shooters got away.

