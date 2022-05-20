Celtics’ Game 2 win more than a bounce-back performance

Thursday’s showing is why Game 1 wasn’t reason for concern. Winning three quarters doesn’t mean anything in the moment when the result is a loss, but it was a clear indicator of what was to come — Boston’s blowout of Miami in Game 2 proving that to be the case.

“Last game was tough,” Jayson Tatum said. “Just kind of how we lost. Myself included (with) how I played in that third quarter. So, I was excited for how we were going to bounce back and respond — regardless of if we won or lost. Just how we played, we played a lot better.”

The Celtics were clearly pushed to the brink by Milwauke, and Miami had quite a bit of rest (because the 76ers are a joke). Even if Marcus Smart and Al Horford played Game 1, the Celtics were at a disadvantage.

But give these two teams equal rest, and it’s not even close.

“Good overall effort,” Ime Udoka said. “I felt we didn’t play as poorly as last game showed (with the final score). Like I said, we won three quarters and had a very bad third quarter that was hard to overcome, but we saw a lot of positives and areas we could attack.”

Of course, a Boston 25-point win probably won’t be the outcome we see night-to-night. Don’t be surprised if Miami steals one more game. By and large, though, expect the Celtics to impose their will on the Heat.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo make for a very good one-two punch. Tyler Herro was obviously voted as this season’s best sixth. But the Celtics have better top-end talent — and more of it.

That said, the Heat don’t feel the same way. And they are going to come back hard in Game 3.

“They tried to embarrass us,” Jimmy Butler said after Thursday’s loss. “They did embarrass us.”

Expect Miami to put up some points in the first quarter at TD Garden on Saturday. But, also know, the Celtics will respond in short order — because that’s what this team does, with or without the full rotation intact. With White expected to be back for Game 3, Saturday will be the first time the Celtics are whole in a while. That should result in a 2-1 series advantage for the Celtics.