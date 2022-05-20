One building at a Fort Worth apartment complex destroyed in three-alarm fire

A Fort Worth apartment building is a soggy mess from Thursday night's three-alarm fire that left residents in 24 units displaced.

Just before 7:00 p.m. officials say flames erupted in an apartment building at Ridgecrest at Hulen Bend, a complex on Oakmont between Hulen and the Chisolm Trail Parkway.

The fire was burning furiously when fire crews pulled up and commanders quickly added a second alarm and then a third about 45 minutes later.

The flames and smoke could be seen for miles. The fire got up top and destroyed the roof and the building is unlivable right now. But everyone got out okay and just before 9 p.m. the fire was put under control.

The Red Cross was asked to come to help the renters in that building.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram