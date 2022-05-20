ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

One building at a Fort Worth apartment complex destroyed in three-alarm fire

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

A Fort Worth apartment building is a soggy mess from Thursday night's three-alarm fire that left residents in 24 units displaced.

Just before 7:00 p.m. officials say flames erupted in an apartment building at Ridgecrest at Hulen Bend, a complex on Oakmont between Hulen and the Chisolm Trail Parkway.

The fire was burning furiously when fire crews pulled up and commanders quickly added a second alarm and then a third about 45 minutes later.

The flames and smoke could be seen for miles. The fire got up top and destroyed the roof and the building is unlivable right now. But everyone got out okay and just before 9 p.m. the fire was put under control.

The Red Cross was asked to come to help the renters in that building.

