Easton, MD

Channel Marker Receives a Major Mental Health Grant

By Spy Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel Marker is a recipient of a $600,000 grant from the Van Strum Foundation toward the construction and furnishing of a 2,650 square foot eight-bed residential Crisis Center with lounge, kitchen and access...

UM SRH Establishes HALO SleepSack Initiative at the Birthing Center at UM SMC

As part of an ongoing commitment to promote infant safe sleep practices, the Birthing Center at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton has adopted the HALO SleepSack in-hospital safe sleep modeling program. “Each year in the United States, approximately 3,500 infants die from sleep-related deaths, many of which...
EASTON, MD
COVID-19 May 25, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. Community levels in Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot counties are now MEDIUM. The Centers for Disease...
KENT COUNTY, MD
House of the Week: “Hepbron’s Choice”, circa 1770

Since I am an architect and history buff who only moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004, I am especially pleased to discover Kent County’s architectural treasures like today’s feature, also known by the sign at the entrance to the property as “WILMIL Farm”. On the day of my visit, I drove through the Still Pond National Historic District with its approximately seventy-five buildings dating from the early 1800’s through the 1930’s. Just past the historic Methodist church is this property’s driveway that passes between two of the ponds to arrive at the house on a slight elevation above the ground, beneath towering oaks (one from the famous Wye Oak Tree) and maples for shade. As I parked my car, I admired the pastoral view of towering willow trees across another pond with a row of ducks lined up on the shoreline as if they were beginning a race across the pond.
KENT COUNTY, MD
Spy Report: Chestertown Artists at the American Craft Council Show

Last weekend the Spy went across to bridge to visit the American Craft Council Show in Baltimore to find five Chestertown artists who were attending the weekend event. Now in its 45th year, this ACC event, formerly known as the Baltimore American Craft Show, was a welcome return for artists after two pandemic closures.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
Letter to Editor: Chesapeake Bay Issues Need Less Talk and More Action

The recent good news about a rebounding oyster population in the Chesapeake Bay has been eclipsed by more recent news in a Virginia Institute of Marine Science study estimating the blue crab population is declining. There are no definitive conclusions on the root causes of this decline, but there are...
ENVIRONMENT
Juneteenth Celebration, June 18, noon – 4pm

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce the 11th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 from noon – 4 pm. Presented by AAM, Building African American Minds (BAAM), the Frederick Douglass Honor Society and the Talbot County Free Library, this special free celebration is an outdoor block party featuring a concert with exceptional musical talent from around the region including Dat Feel Good and Julie Outrage, an exhibition of the vibrant tapestries and paintings of Adrienne Elise Tarver and the stunning illustrations of children’s book author Bryan Collier, a hands-on art project for families and delicious food vendors including Danielle’s Pit Stop, Scottish Highland Creamery, and Gabee’s Icees.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Rock Hall Summer Shuttle Returns

The Rock Hall summer shuttle will be back in action Friday, May 27 thanks to Kent County Local Management Board coordinator Dawson Hunter and Rock Hall businessman Rick Carter. With the Rock Hall town council’s blessing, the shuttle will offer more than a dozen stops throughout town to serve residents,...
ROCK HALL, MD
32nd Annual Sneaker Creeper to Kick Off Tea Party Weekend

Young runners and walkers will be lacing up their sneakers — or Velcroing them — later this month for the 32nd annual Sneaker Creeper. The series of fun children’s races will help kick off the Chestertown Tea Party Festival weekend starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27.
CHESTERTOWN, MD

Community Policy