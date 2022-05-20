ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose County, CO

Structures Threatened, Evacuations Ordered In Southwest Colorado Wildfire Area

By Zane Mathews
 5 days ago
A wildfire was reported on Thursday resulting in the evacuation of a five-mile area southwest of Montrose. The U.S. Forest Service says the Simms Fire was reported in the Ouray Ranger District of the Uncompahgre National Forest. Officials said structures in the fire's path were threatened and a mandatory evacuation order...

