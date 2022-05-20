ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

North Tahoe dominates field to win golf state championship

By Justin Scacco
Sierra Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Tahoe boys’ golf team has captured this year’s Class 2A state championship, swinging their way to a title by 22 strokes. Playing at Chimera Golf Club’s par-72, 6,757-yard course in Las Vegas, the Lakers combined to shoot a low score...

www.sierrasun.com

