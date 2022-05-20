ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From School of Hard Knocks to Academic Advisor

By Scott Gerdes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are fall-down, drag-out hard knocks stories, and then there are stories about rising from ashes. This story is full of both. Juan Juarez, 42, who was hired last December as a UNM-Taos academic advisor, is living a life he never dreamed possible. He’s eager to start helping current and prospective...

KRQE News 13

New UNMH tower to include improved ICU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As construction continues on the new tower at UNM Hospital, officials are revealing more about the services it will offer. It will include a much better intensive care unit to help deal with the 70,000 New Mexicans it serves every year. Levels five and six of the towers will include 96 beds enabling […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcycle ride honoring military comes through New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Motorcyclists riding across New Mexico made their way through New Mexico Saturday. The motorcycle ride, which as not been held for two years because of the pandemic, honors military personnel who have died and those missing in action. Starting in Albuquerque, travelers made the 293 mile ride to Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque speed cameras begin issuing tickets Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Wednesday, drivers speeding along Gibson and Washington or Montgomery near Eubank could get a ticket if they are caught by one of the city’s speed cameras. A month after installing three speed cameras along problem areas, the city has already caught 187,849 vehicles going 11 miles per hour or more over […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

UNM-LA re-schedules graduation ceremony

Graduates, family and friends, UNM-Los Alamos has re-scheduled its graduation ceremony for Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m., at Duane Smith Auditorium. UNM-LA postponed its original graduation ceremony on May 13 due to the impact of the fires in the area. Please call 505-662-5919 if you have any questions.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque church major force behind wildfire donations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Church worked together to get a massive donation up to Mora as the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire continues to burn. “When the fire first started, we initially just started filling pickup trucks up with supplies,” said Pastor Jason Dickenson. Since the fire began, Harvest Church and Pastor Dickenson knew they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
JamBase

Gov’t Mule Moves Taos Concert To Santa Fe

The location of Gov’t Mule‘s concert on June 11 has been changed to The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The show was moved due to construction delays at Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership in Taos, New Mexico, where the concert was originally scheduled to take place.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho High School valedictorian: Dreamed of being at the top of class

Serena Helewicz is valedictorian of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2022. She shares her thoughts and advice for underclassmen here. After high school, I wish to work toward my goal of becoming a biomedical researcher. I am still deciding on the college, but currently, it looks like I will be attending UNM for my undergraduate and majoring in biochemistry! Some other options I am looking at are Nazareth College near Rochester and Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.
KOAT 7

Albuquerque bosque fire burns 30 acres, all evacuations lifted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews are working to contain a large fire burning in Albuquerque's bosque. The fire burned 30 acres and is burning on both sides of the Rio Grande. No homes or structures are threatened. Evacuations were ordered for a very short time by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and those evacuations have since been lifted.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

DOH: Santa Fe County Has Highest COVID-19 Case Rates in the State

Santa Fe’s COVID-19 case rate highest in the state. According to the health department’s weekly epidemiology report on geographical trends, for the most recent seven-day period of May 16 through May 22, Santa Fe County had the highest case rate per 100,000 population in the state: 45.9. Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties followed close behind with case rates per 100,000 population of 39.9 and 39.4, respectively. The report marks case rates per 100,000 between 32.636 to 45.921 as high with a brick-colored designation. Sandoval, De Baca and Grant counties also are in the high range. During the same time period, the state recorded 3,549 new cases, a 43% increase from the seven-day total a week prior. Santa Fe County would appear to have had 429 cases in the last week or so (DOH no longer reports county-level cases, but reports them cumulatively each week), compared with 279 the week prior. In response to recent questions from SFR regarding rising case rates—specifically, on May 16, the state reported a three-day weekend total 45% higher than the week prior—a DOH spokeswoman sent a statement noting New Mexico, “like the rest of the country, is experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases,” but “hospitalizations and deaths…remain stable at this time.”According to the state’s weekly report on hospitalizations, Taos County had the highest per 100,000 population rate of hospital admissions for COVID-19 between May 16-22: 9.5, followed by Santa Fe and San Miguel counties with 4.6. As SFR reported on April 29, the health department has discontinued reporting breakthrough cases in its weekly vaccination report pending “updated methods to account for confounding variables (or unmeasured factors) that impact this analysis, such as age, number of comorbidities, and immunosuppression factors.” According to the most recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “community levels” tracking system—which uses case rates along with two hospital metrics in combination to determine the state of the virus on a county level—all of New Mexico’s counties remain green, or low, except for Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Grant counties, which are yellow, for medium (that report updates tomorrow).
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

The Tangled Web Of Los Alamos

While I was still on the Los Alamos County Council, I would occasionally tell Councilor Dave Reagor what was really going on—the County Council is surprisingly out of the loop—and he’d comment on how the same names kept coming up. One thing you’ll notice, if you regularly read the Los Alamos Daily Post, is that they hardly ever talk to business owners about the substantive issues. No, you almost always get the perspective of the employees of the Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corporation. They own the Research Park, the Chamber of Commerce, MainStreet, and they do a bunch of contract work for the County.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Public opinion needed for Cerrillos Road project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a proposed project in Santa Fe. NMDOT is looking at the 1.7-mile stretch of Cerrillos Road for improvements. Officials are looking at possibly adding bike lanes, expanding sidewalks, or putting a multi-use trail next to the road. Public comment for […]
KRQE News 13

Selina needs a home, Animal Humane New Mexico

Rehoming pets, providing care, and working with adopters. Animal Humane New Mexico has been around since 1965 and has provided forever homes for more than 4,000 dogs and cats each year. The efforts wouldn’t be possible without donations and they have a few events coming up. Feline Fiesta is happening...
PETS
KRQE News 13

Report: Albuquerque ranked #129th best place to live

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, U.S. News and World Report released their rankings for the Best Places to Live in the United States in 2022-2023. At the top of the list were Huntsville, AL, Colorado Springs, CO, Green Bay, WI, Boulder, CO, and San Jose, CA rounding out the top five. But did anywhere in New Mexico make the list?
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Santa Fe, New Mexico?

Burgers are one of life's joys, and a good burger will make you keep coming back for more. There is an art to make the perfect burger. It's far more complicated than just smashing a bun around cheese and a patty. A good burger takes advantage of fresh ingredients and makes for a wonderful combination of flavor.
SANTA FE, NM

