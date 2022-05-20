ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

Beat this Weekend’s Heat Wave with a Visit to a Nearby Creamery

By Christine Tarlecki
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 5 days ago
Image via Carminati Creamery.

In the heart of Keswick Village, the Carminati Creamery offers up delicious creamy gelato, reports Ben Bergman for GlensideLocal.com.

Darin Carmianti always enjoyed making homemade ice cream. While working at From the Boot in Ambler, he noticed the onsite gelato machine was sitting idle through most shifts. He brought his sweet passion from home to the restaurant, and soon, tasty gelato was gushing forth.

From there, he and his wife Amy struck out on their own, opening their namesake creamery. They source local ingredients in their production, like milk from Ivyland’s Tanner Brothers Dairy.

“I was like, what’s gelato and how does it compare to ice cream? I had never looked at the ingredients and how different it is, as well as how similar. There is way less fat in gelato and because of that, the flavors are much more intense. And once I got into it , there was no turning back… . It’s so much better than ice cream,” Darin noted.

Find the fabulous flavors the Carminati Creamery is serving up this season and read more on GlensideLocal.com.

BUCKSCO.Today

Peddler’s Village Welcomes Two New Shops: One for Fans of Wizards, One for Fans of Wines

The Cloak and Wand, a retail site with a deep, fantastical theme, is coming to Peddler's Village this June.Image via The Cloak and Wand at Facebook. By mid-summer 2022, visitors to Peddler's Village will be able to practice casting spells and then wine-toast their magical outcomes. The robes-rosé mashup comes from the opening of two new shops in the Lahaska destination: The Cloak and Wand and Nissley Vineyard.
LAHASKA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
