Beat this Weekend’s Heat Wave with a Visit to a Nearby Creamery

In the heart of Keswick Village, the Carminati Creamery offers up delicious creamy gelato, reports Ben Bergman for GlensideLocal.com.

Darin Carmianti always enjoyed making homemade ice cream. While working at From the Boot in Ambler, he noticed the onsite gelato machine was sitting idle through most shifts. He brought his sweet passion from home to the restaurant, and soon, tasty gelato was gushing forth.

From there, he and his wife Amy struck out on their own, opening their namesake creamery. They source local ingredients in their production, like milk from Ivyland’s Tanner Brothers Dairy.

“I was like, what’s gelato and how does it compare to ice cream? I had never looked at the ingredients and how different it is, as well as how similar. There is way less fat in gelato and because of that, the flavors are much more intense. And once I got into it , there was no turning back… . It’s so much better than ice cream,” Darin noted.

