Fred Beans Doylestown Partners Up to Provide a Homeless, Single Mom with Transportation

Lisa is presented with a Recycled Rides refurbished 2019 Chrysler Pacifica at CARSTAR Fred Beans Doylestown.

A Brookhaven mom needed a car to help take care of her family and find adequate housing for them.

Thanks to the efforts of The National Auto Body Council (NABC), Hertz, and CARSTAR Fred Beans Doylestown, she now has a refurbished 2019 Chrysler Pacifica.

The vehicle was donated via the Recycled Rides program, writes the business staff at BodyShop Business.

Lisa, a single mother of two boys ages 12 and 3, was selected by Family Promise of Delaware County to receive the car

She works with intellectually disabled children at CADES in Swarthmore and is her father’s primary caregiver.

When he recently had to move to an assisted living facility, Lisa and her two sons were forced to leave his property and enter a shelter.

Now, reliable transportation will help in her housing search.

Recycled Rides is a program involving businesses in the collision repair industry that team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation.

Other partners involved included 1-800 Charity Cars, Fred Beans Parts, Inc., and Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes.

Hertz also donated gift cards (including one for gas) to the family.