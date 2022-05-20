Photographer captures adorable seals under the ice of Lake Baikal

There’s not much cuter than baby animals and especially inquisitive baby animals. Viktor Čech placed his GoPro Hero 9 Black down on the ground in a part of the local wilderness in Turiec, Slovakia to see what it could spot and got quite the surprise when he went back to retrieve it and found that it had moved from where he placed it. Not only did it move, though, but it also captured who moved it.

