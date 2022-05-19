Fuzzy Johnson Baseball League needs donations

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Raymond Rangers were the preseason number one in the state and finished as the number one team in the state for the first time in school history. Their designated fan base came in the form of the church. When the basketball team won state, church members were there to show […]
The Vicksburg Warren School District has announced information about graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 for River City Early College High School, Vicksburg High School and Warren Central High School. Graduations will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center located at 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd, Vicksburg, MS 39180....
JACKSON, Miss. — Organizers for the Jackson Black Rodeo said they are canceling this year's event at the state fairgrounds. A Facebook post from the Real Cowboy Association said it is because of the building administration restrictions, adding that the group thinks it's "unfair." "Unfortunately, I have to announce...
A Mississippi school district has approved a $5,000 incentive to help recruit teachers. Natchez-Adams School District will pay some teachers in areas of “critical need” a $5,000 sign-on bonus to come work for them following a unanimous vote of the Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The bonus is...
I'm a momma's boy. Always have been. Always will be. And that beautiful lady you see in the photo with me, that's my momma. She lives in Mississippi. And that's where I'll be. Cause this momma's boy made her a promise a long time ago. It's time to make good...
NATCHEZ — Natchezian Sentorrio Ketron Wright sat smiling on a bench on the corner of Canal and Main Street, close to where The Dart landed Wednesday evening. You have likely seen Wright in downtown Natchez as he smiles and waves to cars or stops to talk to people on the sidewalks. His nickname is Tron.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Veterans Memorial Center hosted a hiring event on Saturday, May 21 in search of new nurses. Available positions include Registered Nurses, Licensed Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Assistants, Telemetry Technicians and Surgical Technicians. Center leaders are looking for 48 candidates. They said the VA could be a home for interested nurses. “We […]
Drive north on Money Road out of Greenwood, Mississippi, and the town gives way in a hurry to cotton and corn, an occasional house set back from the road. Another few miles and the Little Zion M.B. Church appears, white clapboard, gravestones scattered beneath the trees, many of the stones so old the lettering is worn away. Here is the final resting place of fabled bluesman Robert Johnson, littered with mini bottles of bourbon left as tribute. Not much farther down the road, you’ll find the country store where 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of whistling at a white woman in the summer of 1955. A few days later, he was abducted, beaten, and shot. His mother insisted on an open casket to show the world how he’d suffered at the hands of racists in the South.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members have confirmed that Eddie Maloney, President and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease. Eddie Maloney was president of Cowboy Maloney’s Electric City Appliance Centers, which includes 13 locations throughout Mississippi. Cowboy Maloney’s secured its...
Working behind the window at City Hall -- meeting town residents about their concerns, answering telephones, processing payments and doing anything else the City Clerk doesn't want to do -- may seem less than an ideal job, but after working in grocery stores, cleaning houses, cutting hair and driving an ambulance, Deputy Town Clerk Cristy Griffin isn't looking at the help-wanted pages in newspapers.
JACKSON, Miss. — The traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall will be at the Harley Davidson in Jackson for the weekend as part of the dealership's 20th annual Trail of Honor. The nearly 300-foot-long wall with the names of 58,000 Americans will be on display for the public to pay homage to those that lost their lives in the Vietnam War.
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) hosted their 40th annual Trooper of the Year banquet on Monday, May 23. The banquet recognized the Trooper of the Year for 2021. The event was held at River Hills Country Club. Trooper Ronnie Todd Davis, who is in Troop F in North Mississippi, was named […]
The words of Kim Mulkey didn't come off as negative to Jackson State's Tomekia Reed, who has been offered by other programs.
I was taking an American History class at my high school in southeast Alabama, where my family had relocated from here in Neshoba County in 1995. We were on the subject of the Civil Rights Movement, and I still remember that sentence in my textbook: “Three civil rights workers disappeared in Mississippi.”
A petition calls for rebranding a manmade lake in central Mississippi by removing the name of a racist former governor and replacing it with the name of a longtime journalist who wrote about hunting and fishing. The Ross Barnett Reservoir, northeast of Jackson, was completed in 1963 and named by...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local organization is calling for violent gangs to put their guns down. The New Black Panther Party is asking violent gangs to stop harming their own neighborhoods. As the capital city continues to reap the effects of violent gangs, the group is pushing for people to unite in protecting and […]
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the police department will begin efforts to curb crimes committed by minors in the city. The Yazoo Herald reported parents or other adults will face criminal charges if a minor is found in possession of a gun. Additionally, Hampton said curfews will be […]
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Vicksburg is sending a big thank you to residents and visitors tomorrow with a music and arts festival. Preparations are underway now for the inaugural outdoor festival. The street in front of the Vicksburg Convention Center will be blocked off Saturday for a free event that celebrates the city.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared […]
