ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

In the shadow of the laser phantom needle cross: dynamic air-plasma aperture sheds light on terahertz microscopy

By Daniel Headland
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prospect of accessing a microscale world with terahertz waves has been attractive to researchers worldwide since the beginning of modern terahertz technology, which was spurred by ultrafast laser science1. Terahertz imaging with resolution in the order of microns provides great insights into carrier dynamics in semiconductors2, water content in biological...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Direct observations of anomalous resistivity and diffusion in collisionless plasma

Coulomb collisions provide plasma resistivity and diffusion but in many low-density astrophysical plasmas such collisions between particles are extremely rare. Scattering of particles by electromagnetic waves can lower the plasma conductivity. Such anomalous resistivity due to wave-particle interactions could be crucial to many processes, including magnetic reconnection. It has been suggested that waves provide both diffusion and resistivity, which can support the reconnection electric field, but this requires direct observation to confirm. Here, we directly quantify anomalous resistivity, viscosity, and cross-field electron diffusion associated with lower hybrid waves using measurements from the four Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) spacecraft. We show that anomalous resistivity is approximately balanced by anomalous viscosity, and thus the waves do not contribute to the reconnection electric field. However, the waves do produce an anomalous electron drift and diffusion across the current layer associated with magnetic reconnection. This leads to relaxation of density gradients at timescales of order the ion cyclotron period, and hence modifies the reconnection process.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Iron atom"“cluster interactions increase activity and improve durability in Fe"“N"“C fuel cells

Simultaneously increasing the activity and stability of the single-atom active sites of M"“N"“C catalysts is critical but remains a great challenge. Here, we report an Fe"“N"“C catalyst with nitrogen-coordinated iron clusters and closely surrounding Fe"“N4 active sites for oxygen reduction reaction in acidic fuel cells. A strong electronic interaction is built between iron clusters and satellite Fe"“N4 due to unblocked electron transfer pathways and very short interacting distances. The iron clusters optimize the adsorption strength of oxygen reduction intermediates on Fe"“N4 and also shorten the bond amplitude of Fe"“N4 with incoherent vibrations. As a result, both the activity and stability of Fe"“N4 sites are increased by about 60% in terms of turnover frequency and demetalation resistance. This work shows the great potential of strong electronic interactions between multiphase metal species for improvements of single-atom catalysts.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Beams#Sheds#Light Sources
Nature.com

One-step removal of alkynes and propadiene from cracking gases using a multi-functional molecular separator

Refineries generally employ multiple energy-intensive distillation/adsorption columns to separate and purify complicated chemical mixtures. Materials such as multi-functional molecular separators integrating various modules capable of separating molecules according to their shape and chemical properties simultaneously may represent an alternative. Herein, we address this challenge in the context of one-step removal of alkynes and propadiene from cracking gases (up to 10 components) using a multi-functional and responsive material ZU-33 through a guest/temperature dual-response regulation strategy. The responsive and guest-adaptive properties of ZU-33 provide the optimized binding energy for alkynes and propadiene, and avoid the competitive adsorption of olefins and paraffins, which is verified by breakthrough tests, single-crystal X-ray diffraction experiments, and simulation studies. The responsive properties to different stimuli endow materials with multiple regulation methods and broaden the boundaries of the applicability of porous materials to challenging separations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Advancing battery design based on environmental impacts using an aqueous Al-ion cell as a case study

The drive to decarbonise our economy needs to be built into our technology development, particularly in the energy storage industry. A method for creating performance targets for battery development based on environmental impact is presented and discussed. By taking the environmental impact assessments from existing lithium-ion battery technology-it is possible to derive energy density, cycle life and % active material targets required to achieve equal or better environmental impacts for emerging technologies to use. A parameter 'goal space' is presented using this technique for an aqueous aluminium-ion battery in its early development. This method is based on the main reason for battery technology advancement-the mitigation of climate change and the reduction of overall CO2 emissions in society. By starting out with targets based on emission data, sustainability will be at the centre of battery research, as it should be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Tailoring the superradiant and subradiant nature of two coherently coupled quantum emitters

The control and manipulation of quantum-entangled states is crucial for the development of quantum technologies. A promising route is to couple solid-state quantum emitters through their optical dipole-dipole interactions. Entanglement in itself is challenging, as it requires both nanometric distances between emitters and nearly degenerate electronic transitions. Here we implement hyperspectral imaging to identify pairs of coupled dibenzanthanthrene molecules, and find distinctive spectral signatures of maximally entangled superradiant and subradiant electronic states by tuning the molecular optical resonances with Stark effect. We demonstrate far-field selective excitation of the long-lived subradiant delocalized state with a laser field tailored in amplitude and phase. Optical nanoscopy of the coupled molecules unveils spatial signatures that result from quantum interferences in their excitation pathways and reveal the location of each emitter. Controlled electronic-states superposition will help deciphering more complex physical or biological mechanisms governed by the coherent coupling and developing quantum information schemes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Causal factors for late presentation of retinal detachment

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common ophthalmic emergency and is a major causes of visual loss in the United Kingdom (UK) [1]. With prompt surgery RRD can be successfully repaired with good visual outcomes in ~80"“90% of all cases [2]. This is in contrast to late presentation retinal detachment, which has commonly been described in low-income countries and attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, rurality and cost [3]. Recently, we have identified that late presentation retinal detachment (LPRD) continues to occur in the UK [4].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Extended conjugated carbonyl-containing polymer as a negative electrode material for Na-ion batteries

A novel vinyl polymer bearing an extended conjugated disodium dicarboxylate structure, specifically, the terphenyl side chain structure, which has a favorable electrochemical performance, has been synthesized and evaluated as an anode for sodium-ion batteries. The electrochemical performance was significantly improved over that of the vinyl polymer with disodium terephthalate. In particular, the discharge potential shifted by ~0.1"‰V to a lower potential at 0.28"‰V (vs. Na/Na+). Additionally, a specific capacity of 121"‰mAh"‰g"“1 at 10"‰mA"‰g"“1, which corresponds to an 88% theoretical capacity, was observed. Moreover, better rate performance was also achieved through the extended Ï€-conjugated system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modelling ciliopathy phenotypes in human tissues derived from pluripotent stem cells with genetically ablated cilia

Correction to: Nature Biomedical Engineering https://doi.org/10.1038/s41551-022-00880-8, published online 27 April 2022. In the version of this Article initially published, there was an error in the Acknowledgements, where NIH award UG3TR003288 was instead listed as UG3TR000504. The grant number has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Text-mined dataset of gold nanoparticle synthesis procedures, morphologies, and size entities

Gold nanoparticles are highly desired for a range of technological applications due to their tunable properties, which are dictated by the size and shape of the constituent particles. Many heuristic methods for controlling the morphological characteristics of gold nanoparticles are well known. However, the underlying mechanisms controlling their size and shape remain poorly understood, partly due to the immense range of possible combinations of synthesis parameters. Data-driven methods can offer insight to help guide understanding of these underlying mechanisms, so long as sufficient synthesis data are available. To facilitate data mining in this direction, we have constructed and made publicly available a dataset of codified gold nanoparticle synthesis protocols and outcomes extracted directly from the nanoparticle materials science literature using natural language processing and text-mining techniques. This dataset contains 5,154 data records, each representing a single gold nanoparticle synthesis article, filtered from a database of 4,973,165 publications. Each record contains codified synthesis protocols and extracted morphological information from a total of 7,608 experimental and 12,519 characterization paragraphs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Three-qubit-embedded split Cayley hexagon is contextuality sensitive

In this article, we show that sets of three-qubit quantum observables obtained by considering both the classical and skew embeddings of the split Cayley hexagon of order two into the binary symplectic polar space of rank three can be used to detect quantum state-independent contextuality. This reveals a fundamental connection between these two appealing structures and some fundamental tools in quantum mechanics and quantum computation. More precisely, we prove that the complement of a classically embedded hexagon does not provide a Mermin"“Peres-like proof of the Kochen"“Specker theorem whereas that of a skewly-embedded one does.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Visualizing discrete Fermi surfaces and possible nodal-line to Weyl state evolution in ZrSiTe

Topological nodal line semimetals (TNLSMs) represent a quantum state of topological matter. When the crystal/time-reversal symmetry is broken, a nodal line state is expected to evolve into a Dirac semimetal, a Weyl semimetal, or other topological phases according to theoretical studies. Here, we report scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) based quasiparticle interference (QPI) measurements performed on the surface of TNLSM ZrSiTe single crystal. A discrete Fermi surface with multiple electron/hole pockets and the impurity-induced inter-/intra- pockets scatterings are directly visualized from QPI patterns. Moreover, the degenerated Dirac points at X point evolve into the pairs of Weyl nodes when Fe atoms are deposited, suggesting a possible phase transition from the nodal line to the Weyl state. The calculated band structures and the Weyl points by applying Zeeman splitting energies along x-direction, further confirm the existence of Weyl points in the Fe-doped ZrSiTe induced by the broken of time-reversal symmetry.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Î³-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) administration improves action selection processes: a randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep12770, published online 31 July 2015. An investigation by Universiteit Leiden has concluded1 that that data from 16 participants were excluded from the results of the trial reported in this article. The exclusion of these data is not disclosed in the article. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Depletion of skeletal muscle satellite cells attenuates pathology in muscular dystrophy

Skeletal muscle can repair and regenerate due to resident stem cells known as satellite cells. The muscular dystrophies are progressive muscle wasting diseases underscored by chronic muscle damage that is continually repaired by satellite cell-driven regeneration. Here we generate a genetic strategy to mediate satellite cell ablation in dystrophic mouse models to investigate how satellite cells impact disease trajectory. Unexpectedly, we observe that depletion of satellite cells reduces dystrophic disease features, with improved histopathology, enhanced sarcolemmal stability and augmented muscle performance. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that satellite cells initiate expression of the myogenic transcription factor MyoD, which then inducesÂ re-expression of fetal genes in the myofibers that destabilize the sarcolemma. Indeed, MyoD re-expression in wildtype adult skeletal muscle reduces membrane stability and promotes histopathology, while MyoD inhibition in a mouse model of muscular dystrophy improved membrane stability. Taken together these observations suggest that satellite cell activation and the fetal gene program is maladaptive in chronic dystrophic skeletal muscle.
Nature.com

Volume 605 Issue 7911, 26 May 2022

Cilia are characterized by slender, threadlike projections, which are used by biological organisms to control fluid flows at the microscale. Attempts to mimic these structures and engineer cilia-like systems to have broad applications have proved problematic. In this week's issue, Wei Wang and colleagues present electronically controlled artificial cilia that can be used to create flow patterns in near-surface liquids. The researchers use surface-mounted platinum strips, each about 50 micrometres long, 5 micrometres wide and 10 nanometres thick, and capped on one side with titanium. Applying an oscillating potential with an amplitude of around 1 volt to the cilia drives ions on to and off of the exposed platinum surface. These ions create asymmetric forces that generate a beating pattern that can be used to pump surface liquids in various flow geometries. The cover shows an artist's impression of the artificial cilia in action.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy