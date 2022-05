PORTLAND, Ore.—On May 23, 2022, a former resident of Milwaukie, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison for illegally exporting marijuana grown in Oregon to Georgia for resale and laundering the proceeds. Dante Baldocchi, 30, currently a resident of Altadena, California, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and...

