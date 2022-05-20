ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Morrison County Hosting Event to Raise Awareness of Scams

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
LITTLE FALLS -- One Central Minnesota county is trying to lead the way in helping elderly and vulnerable adults avoid getting scammed. Morrison County dubbed May...

Minnesota’s Adopt a Highway Seeking More Volunteer Groups

ST. PAUL -- Volunteers with Minnesota's Adopt a Highway program picked up more than 29,500 bags of trash from highway ditches last year. More than 1,500 volunteers contributed to the more than 70,000 hours of trash clean-up in 2021. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there are still 830 roadway...
CMMHC Holds Open House on New Crisis/Detox Facility

ST. CLOUD -- The doors will soon be open on the Central Minnesota Mental Health Center's new crisis and detox facility. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon to give residents a sneak peak inside the new 12,000 square-foot building. Executive Director Jessica Brandon says a facility like this...
CentraCare Hosts La Gratitude Awards

ST. CLOUD -- The CentraCare Foundation announced its La Gratitude awards at an event May 19th. The annual event honors staff and community leaders for their support of CentraCare patients and families. This year’s ceremony included a tribute to the late George and Shirley Torry. Other awards include:. Caduceus...
Beautiful Mind Project Opening Mindology Mental Wellness Center

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud-based nonprofit is getting ready to open its first physical location. The Beautiful Mind Project was started nearly seven years ago by Marc Van Herr. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder 18 years ago. Up until now, the organization has been doing a lot of public speaking and education on mental health awareness. They've also awarded six college scholarships.
Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
Cold Spring Appoints New Council Member

COLD SPRING -- The Cold Spring City Council has filled their open council seat. During Tuesday's meeting, the council appointed Ryan Hennen to fill the seat left by Shannon Miller, who resigned earlier this month. Hennen was one of five candidates who applied for the position including Andrea Robinson, Tom...
BLOTTER: Sartell Area Woman Risks It All To Go Garage Sailing

A Sartell woman with a revoked license, expired registration, drug paraphernalia and a warrant for her arrest was taken into custody by Sartell police on May 12th. According to the Sartell Police Department's Facebook page, she was risking being busted for all of the above because she wanted to check out some area garage sales.
COVID Treatment Costs Won’t Be Free for Much Longer

ST. CLOUD -- Healthcare providers are sounding the alarm that one day in the not-too-distant future, COVID-19 treatments and testing will no longer be free. Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill to cover the costs associated with testing, vaccinations, and treatments for uninsured patients since the federal money ran out in April. But, the state help will end when the federal Public Health Emergency Declaration ends.
St. Cloud Police Celebrating Children’s Book at Community Event

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department and Great River Regional Library are celebrating the publication of a new children’s book with an interactive community engagement event this week. St. Cloud Author and co-founder of Diverse Voices Press Hudda Ibrahim recently published her next children’s book titled “Lula...
St. Cloud V.A. Has a Plan to Improve Veterans’ Health

A simple way to improve a person's health is walking. That according to Medical Director of Whole Health Dr. Sean Omara from the St. Cloud V.A. Dr. Omara says a new study done at the Washington D.C. Veterans Administration Center indicated the health benefits of walking. This study looked at 264,000 military veterans with the average age of 61 and ranging from 20 years of age to 84. Omara says those that walk and walk well can reduce their risk of dementia by 33%.
Kids to Parks Day at Quarry Park Saturday

Stearns County's Quarry Park will be hosting Activity Day Saturday May 21st from 9 a.m. - noon. The event is free and open to the public. Stearns County Park Operations Coordinator Sarah Weed and Stearns County Commissioner Joe Perske joined me on WJON. The event is designed to get kids and families to local parks. The event is called "Kids to Parks Day" and will feature the following activities:
Sauk Rapids-Rice Announced 3 New Hires

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District has announced a few new hires for the upcoming school year. Laura Arndt has been offered the job as the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School principal. She is currently serving as the middle school principal at Sartell-St. Stephen. She has been with that school district since 2015.
Sartell Approves Golf Cart Ordinance

SARTELLL -- Golf carts will be allowed to legally operate on city streets in Sartell. During Monday’s council meeting, the council approved the new ordinance. Under the ordinance drivers would need to be 16-years-old, have proof of a valid driver’s license and insurance, and must obey all traffic laws.
Hard Mountain Dew Hits Store Shelves in St. Cloud

Just in time for summer, Hard Mountain Dew has made its way to liquor store shelves in central Minnesota. Last week my husband asked me if I needed anything from the liquor store, I said no, but he said he was going anyway because he heard the new Hard Mountain Dew was finally available.
Find Out How You Can Help End Childhood Hunger For Central Minnesota Families

FACT was actually started when a little boy came home and asked his parent if it was stealing if a child took food out of the trash and brought it home? (That child was taking food home to help feed his siblings). When the parent responded that it wasn't stealing, the child said, "Well...what are we doing about this Mom?" Thanks to this little boy and his caring thoughts and words to his Mom, FACT was born to help feed area children.
‘Main Street’ Grant to Help Revitalize St. Cloud St. Germain Street

ST. CLOUD -- Some grant money has been made available to help revitalize properties along and near St. Germain Street in St. Cloud. The Minnesota Department of Economic Development has awarded a $4.5 million Main Street grant to the Initiative Foundation for main street corridors in Little Falls, Cold Spring, Long Prarie, Brainerd, Pine River and St. Cloud.
Trailer Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting that a black Teske Utility flatbed trailer with a dropdown ramp was stolen this past weekend in the 10 block of 22nd Avenue North. The trailer is displaying Minnesota registration license ABL 803. If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the...
