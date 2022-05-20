Morrison County Hosting Event to Raise Awareness of Scams

FACT was actually started when a little boy came home and asked his parent if it was stealing if a child took food out of the trash and brought it home? (That child was taking food home to help feed his siblings). When the parent responded that it wasn't stealing, the child said, "Well...what are we doing about this Mom?" Thanks to this little boy and his caring thoughts and words to his Mom, FACT was born to help feed area children.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO