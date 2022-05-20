ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

County Clerk Staley Ferry announces new look for Vote By Mail packets

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry is pleased to announce a sleek new look for the Vote By Mail packets that will be mailed to Will County voters later this week for the June 28 General Primary Election. The County Clerk expects to mail roughly 13,000 Vote By Mail...

Expressway litter removal weeks of May 23 and 30 Including I-80 Near Larkin

As part of an expanded effort to keep roadsides, interchanges, ramps and shoulders clean of trash and debris, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that litter removal operations are scheduled to take place along the expressway system in Cook and the collar counties. The following schedule is for daytime...
COOK COUNTY, IL
World War II Arsenal Worker Statue and Interpretive Wayside Re-dedication at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

In 1940, the United States Army acquired over 43,000 acres of land in southern Will County to build a large explosives manufacturing plant, called Kankakee Ordnance Works, and an ordnance assembly plant, called and Elwood Ordnance Plant. By late 1941 the plants were in full production to support America’s efforts in World War II. There were 77 other similar plants built by the U.S. military, yet at the time of its construction, this manufacturing procurement was revered as one of the largest and most sophisticated. The Elwood facility loaded over 926 million bombs, shells, mines, detonators, fuzes, and boosters. The Kankakee facility set a national record producing over one billion pounds of TNT Over 20,000 mostly local residents were employed at both plants. In the early morning hours of the 5th of June, 1942 an explosion occurred in Load Assemble Package Group 2 of the Elwood Ordnance Plant. In the accident, 48 civilian arsenal workers lost their lives in an instant. Subsequent accidents claimed the lives of five more workers at the plants. These two separate plants were combined in 1945 to create the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant which helped in the manufacturing of munitions for the Korean War and the Vietnam War. TNT production ceased in 1975 and the facility was declared inactive in 1976.
ELWOOD, IL
DCFS Building In Joliet Windows Damaged From Gunfire

A disgruntled father is alleged to have shot up the Department of Children and Family Services in Joliet located at 1619 W. Jefferson Street. It happened on Friday, May 20th. WJOL is learning that a disgruntled father who lost custody of his kids shot at the building. Windows in the front of the DCFS building have been boarded up. No word of any injuries.
JOLIET, IL
Joliet School Damaged by Gunfire

Joliet Police are sharing details after a Joliet school building was damaged by gunfire. On Monday morning at 6:34 am Joliet Police were called to Meadowview Elementary (2501 Mirage Avenue) after school staff noticed damage to the building that they believed was caused by gunfire. An investigation showed that sometime within the last 24 hours, an exterior and interior window on the west side of the school appeared to have been damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported. Additional Officers arrived at the school and completed an extensive canvas of the neighborhood to gather further information. There are no suspects at this time.
JOLIET, IL
Special Mass For First Responders At Plainfield Catholic Church

St. Mary Immaculate is hosting a Blue Mass for police and firefighters. They will be offering the Mass for all police, and fire personnel, medics, telecommunicators, and all support staff of these agencies. In appreciation for their work as first responders, they will offer a blessing to all of them at this special Mass on Tuesday, June 7th. St. Mary’s church is located at 15629 South Route 59 in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Two Bolingbrook Residents Fight With Police During Traffic Stop

On May 18th at approximately 11:20 PM, Bolingbrook Police effected a traffic stop near Deerfield Dr and Ashbury Ave for equipment and moving violations. During the course of the stop, the driver and a passenger ignored police commands and physically resisted police efforts to take them into custody. The passenger,...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Crash Kills 55-year old Joliet Woman

A 55-year-old Joliet woman was killed following a crash Sunday at 9:34 p.m. Joliet Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of Essington Road for a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a GMC Yukon Denali driven by a 16-year-old female was southbound on Essington Road in the curb lane. A Nissan Altima driven by a 55-year-old female of Joliet, exited the private parking lot on the west side of the 1000 block of Essington Road facing eastbound.
JOLIET, IL
Braidwood Police Investigating the Death of a Man Reported Missing

Braidwood Police have updated the public on a missing persons case from earlier in the month. On May 7, Adam Watts was reported missing, to the Braidwood Police Department. After a long investigation conducted by the Braidwood Police Department along with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office the deceased body of Adam Watts has been located in Pembroke Township in rural Kankakee County. Watts was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan with Illinois license plates “DF28356” at the time of his disappearance. At this time, the vehicle has yet to be located. Several Search Warrants have been executed in reference to the ongoing investigation and several people of interest have been questioned. Anyone with information about the death of Adam Watts or the location of his gold van are encouraged to call/text/email Detective Sergeant Altiery at 779-249-9092 / [email protected] or Chief Lyons at [email protected]
BRAIDWOOD, IL
Three People From Plainfield under the age of 25 Killed In Fatal Car Crash In Manhattan Township

Three people from Plainfield identified as victims from a fatal crash Sunday night in Manhattan Township. Illinois State Police reports that a 2013 White Toyota Camry was traveling southbound and a White Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on US-52 at Baker Road. The Toyota cross the enter line into the northbound lane. The front end of the Toyota struck the front end of the Jeep. The driver of the Toyota was air lifted from the scene and pronounced deceased at the hospital. He’s been identified as 21-year-old Giosan Garay of Plainfield. His two passengers also died. Twenty-one year old Juan Bernal of Plainfield and 24-year old Jesus Martinez of Plainfield. The male driver of the Jeep along with a female passenger and male juvenile were transported to the hospital with serious injuries although the male juvenile has life threatening injuries.
PLAINFIELD, IL
USF Ranked in Money’s Best Colleges in America 2022 Listing

With expanded scholarships and career-launching degree programs, the University of St. Francis (USF) in Joliet found itself ranked in the top 20 percent of both Illinois and the U.S. in the most recent Money magazine list of best colleges this month. Money’s Best Colleges in America 2022 publication ranked USF...
JOLIET, IL
NASCAR Could Be Coming Back To Joliet

There are rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway next year. Beyongtheflag.com is reporting that a race date is not out of the question. WJOL’s racing guru Mike Gugliamucci says it could happen. It looks like Phoenix is going to lose one of their two races and Chicagoland could slot into that spot.
JOLIET, IL
Candace Parker Makes Time Magazine List Of 100 Most Influential People of 2022

Candace Parker is one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. The Chicago Sky veteran is among the magazine’s list of “Pioneers.” The two-time WNBA champion and Naperville native is along side others like musician and film director Amir “Questlove” Thompson, Olympic skier Eileen Gu, and economist Emily Oster. Parker is a two-time MVP who is playing in her 15th season in the WNBA.
CHICAGO, IL
Ravinia Is Back! Here’s the Schedule

Courtesy of Ravinia Festival. It’s finally back! Ravinia Festival in Highland Park is ready with a full slate of entertainment for those who want to pack a picnic and make the trek north. River rock and rollers will be in heavy rotation with performances by Jackson Browne, Steve Miller...
CHICAGO, IL

