Washington County, IA

Washington County Sets Top Five ARPA Priorities

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Board of Supervisors narrowed down the list to five possible uses of their American Rescue Plan Act funds during a work session Tuesday. The last ARPA work session held in February presented a list of 23 ideas, and Board Chair Richard Young stated Tuesday that this week was...

Washington County Supervisors Award Elm Ave. Grading Contract

The Washington County Board of Supervisors reviewed bids and awarded the contract for grading work on Elm Avenue located west of West Chester Tuesday. County Engineer Jacob Thorius shared that the bid opening was held last week for the work on Elm Avenue from 250th Street north three miles to Highway 92. Thorius shared that his estimate made last winter was approximately $490,000, not predicting rising inflation and fuel costs. The five bids received all exceeded that estimate, with the lowest coming in at about $549,606 from DeLong Construction of Washington. Thorius recommended their bid and expressed no concern with it being about $100,000 less than the next lowest bid. He said that the county has enough Farm to Market funds to proceed, and this project has been budgeted in their five-year plan.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Reminder: Washington County Candidate Forum Tomorrow

The primary election is two weeks away, and Washington County residents can hear from the candidates running on the Republican and Democratic ballots at an event Wednesday. The Washington Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. at the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center at the high school. Candidates invited to attend are Republicans Marcus Fedler and Bill Poch for County Board of Supervisors District 3, Republicans Dawn Fall-Hayes and Teresa Mangold for County Recorder, Republican Dawn Driscoll and Democrat Kevin Kinney for State Senate District 46, and Republicans Heather Hora and Jaron Rosien and Democrat Ty Bopp for State Representative District 92. Candidates will be asked questions given by the chamber and the audience. The deadline has passed to request a mailed absentee ballot, but absentee ballots can be cast in person now through June 6th during the Washington County Auditor’s Office business hours at the courthouse. More information on voting can be found here.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Meet Candidate Rosien for House District 92

Washington County residents will see new representation in the Iowa House next session, with three candidates running in the June 7th primary election. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien and Heather Hora are on the Republican ballot and Riverside resident Ty Bopp is on the Democratic ballot for House District 92. This newly drawn district from this year’s redistricting covers all of Washington County and portions of Johnson County, and has no incumbents running for reelection.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Meet Candidate Fall-Hayes for Washington County Recorder

Two candidates are running for the Republican nomination in the primary race for Washington County Recorder on June 7th. Washington residents Dawn Fall-Hayes and Teresa Mangold are running for the nomination, as current Recorder Jo Greiner is retiring at the end of this year. County Recorder is an elected, four-year position, whose duties are to maintain official records of documents affecting title to real estate in order to preserve property rights and protect innocent third parties in real estate transactions.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Washington City Officials, Chamber Mark First Anniversary of Wellness Park Opening

Sunshine welcomed the Washington Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Monday as they celebrated the first anniversary of a local amenity. Washington city officials cut the ceremonial ribbon at the Wellness Park marking one year of operations for the facilities that was a years-long project and included funding from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation, Wellmark Foundation, local taxpayers, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Kansas City Royals Charities, and Minnesota Twins Community Fund. Parks Superintendent Nick Pacha reflected on the city’s achievements, “It’s just been a long process and it’s great to have this big lift done and have these fields. There’s still a lot more things we want to do with a playset, more pavilions, more restrooms and lighting for the soccer fields. A future pond with a really nice pavilion, more trails. Our 20 acres of prairie is planted this spring so that will come along. There’s just a lot of finishing touches that we want to put on it, but we’ve got an excellent start and it’s something the community can be really proud of.”
WASHINGTON, IA
UPDATE: Washington, Kalona Pools Opening Soon

***The Steele Family Aquatic Center was originally scheduled to open May 26th, but has been postponed until May 28th due to weather conditions.***. YMCA of Washington County is ready to dive into summer with opening day this Saturday at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center. Daily hours include open swim...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Washington County Sees Brief Severe Weather Wednesday

Washington County saw a brief bout of severe weather Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service Quad Cities Office issued a tornado warning for southeast Washington County at 6:42 p.m. and was allowed to expire at about 7 p.m. Two members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team provided live coverage of the storm, and had the power gone out, KCII would have remained on the air with our backup generator.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Jefferson County Construction Project Set to Wrap Up This Week

Work on Highway 1 in Jefferson County is nearly complete. The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning to finish bridge construction on Highway 1 between County Roads H17 and H34 between Brighton and Fairfield on Thursday. Through the end of the project there is a 15 foot height limit in effect and temporary traffic signals will continue to be in use. This work began in mid-March.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
Washington County YMCA Nearing Fund Goal for Indoor Aquatic Center

YMCA of Washington County is making waves in fundraising for their indoor aquatic center project with two grants recently awarded. A $3 million Washington County Riverboat Foundation grant was announced last week for phase two of the new YMCA building on West 5th Street in Washington. The Y also received a $100,000 grant from the Wellmark Foundation earlier this month, bringing their funds collected to $5.2 million of the $7.4 million price tag. YMCA of Washington County CEO Amy Schulte is grateful for the continued support from the Riverboat Foundation, as they previously gave $3.5 million for phase one, “The big thing with the YMCA is it has a county-wide impact. In some of the information that we shared with them in our grant application, we have swimmers from seven counties that come to Washington to use our existing pool. So being able to bring a pool that’s twice the size, we’re hoping to increase that impact, exponentially.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
What Cheer Opera House Receives Grant for Renovations

The What Cheer Opera House is a recent recipient of a $33,985 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Spring 2022 Cycle. Lots of repairs and renovations are to be scheduled. In addition to the stage floor, windows, and doors being repaired or replaced, Building Chairperson on the What Cheer Opera House Board Judy Striegel shares their highest priority,”The electrical work is at the top of the list and I’d like to say that we are very fortunate to have got that project started because of safety concerns. We discovered we had knob and tube wiring that had been spliced into. So it was a safety hazard so that has been completed except for continuing down we’re just going to have to go ahead and go down to the second and first floors as well.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Kevin Lee Johnson

67-year-old Kevin Lee Johnson passed away May 19th. A memorial fund has been established for Paws and More Animal Shelter in Washington. Donations may be sent to 107 S. 15th Avenue in Washington. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
WASHINGTON, IA
News Break
Politics
Marshalltown Man Arrested for Felony Firearm Offense in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended a Marshalltown man near Ainsworth on a pair of outstanding warrants from Marshall County. Just after 11p.m. Friday, local authorities arrested Kenneth Ray Dewalt of Marshalltown on charges of dominion or control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon and false information in acquiring a weapon, both Class D Felonies. Dewalt was released into the custody of Marshall County authorities and released on his own recognisance.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Phil Rich

A celebration of life gathering for 66-year-old Phillip Nathan Rich of Crawfordsville will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 27th south of the Rich Family Farm at 3017 315th Street in rural Crawfordsville with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, May 26th with the family present from 4-7 p.m. at the Jones and Eden Funeral Home in Washington. A memorial fund has been established for the Washington County Betterment Foundation.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
Lucas Owen Vittetoe

Funeral Mass for five month old Lucas Owen Vittetoe will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday, May 26th at St. James Catholic Church in Washington. General calling hours will begin at 3p.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church with a prayer service at 4:30p.m. Family will be present to receive friends from 5-7p.m. Wednesday evening. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A general memorial has been established. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington Girls Soccer Bounced in Second Round

A trip to face No. 9 Solon was in store for the Washington girls’ soccer team on Tuesday in a class 1A regional semifinal and it was the home Spartans that emerged victorious in a 4-0 score. The Solon defense has been highly touted all year only giving up...
WASHINGTON, IA
KCII-Area Golfers at Boys State Golf Tournament

One team and one golfer in the KCII-listening area are competing at the Iowa Boys State Golf Meet Monday and Tuesday. The Washington Demons qualified for the Class 3A state golf tournament for the first time since 2018, finishing as team runners-up at last Monday’s district meet at the Wildcat Golf Course in Vinton. The 3A state meet will be held at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.
IOWA CITY, IA
Demon Boys Seek Revenge in Semifinal Round Monday

Revenge is on the minds of the Washington boys’ soccer team tonight when they try to take another step in the class 2A playoffs with a third meeting against Fort Madison. The Southeast Conference champion Bloodhounds narrowly got by the Demons in the regular season by 3-1 and 2-1 scores and have been a thorn in their side winning the last seven matchups. Fort Madison sits at 13-5 overall and 10-0 in the league with Mitchell Pothitakis providing a lot of their offense. The senior ranks first in the conference with 26 goals and 22 assists. They handled Mount Pleasant in the first round last week by an 8-0 count. The Demons are 12-4 and finished 7-3 in the league. They had little trouble against Keokuk winning 10-0 in the playoff opener. The defense has allowed just 14 goals all season with Will Gilchrist-Brock recording 43 saves. A total of 10 players have scored at least five times led by Fredy Aguilar with 12. The winner gets the victor between Pella (15-2) and Oskaloosa (11-6) on Wednesday.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCII Schools Compete in Class 1A State Track Championships

Seven schools from the KCII listening area were part of the action in Class 1A over the weekend at the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships in Des Moines. Top area team finish went to the Columbus Wildcats in 21st place with 12 team points. Scoring events for the Wildcats included Triston Miller third in the high jump clearing 6’4″, Kaden Amigon seventh in the long jump and 200. The 4×800 team of Isaac Acosta, Tyler Humiston, Damian and Freddy Vergara also finished seventh. Other Wildcat events included Amigon ninth in the 100, 15th for the 4×100 team of Jeff Hoback, Miller, Jon Miranda and Amigon, Miller 16th in the 110 hurdles, Hoback 21st in the 100 and Acosta 23rd in the 800.
DES MOINES, IA

Community Policy