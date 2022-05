Two Rhode Island men are going to federal prison for distributing cocaine. George Mojica and Angel Delgado of Central Falls were sentenced to seven and five years respectively in a joint case. The Justice Department says the pair admitted to retrieving numerous packages that were delivered to residents around the state. Separately, the DOJ says Bradley DeWalt of Woonsocket was sentenced to two years behind bars for selling crack.

