YORK – The York Family Aquatic Center is set to open this weekend, on Memorial Day, for its 17th season. On Wednesday morning, it didn’t seem much like swimming weather as it was dreary, rain was lightly falling and jackets were required because of below-average temperatures. But the swimming pool was full of water and there were sounds of life as gurgling could be heard as the water continues to seep in.

YORK, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO