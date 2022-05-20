ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Congrats to Officer Lo

By Donna Westfall
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Crescent City Police Department: Officer Lo is excited to be back...

kezi.com

One dead in Myrtle Creek officer-involved shooting; roommate speaks out

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – Oregon State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Myrtle Creek this morning. At 8:00 a.m. deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to an address on Weaver Road after a domestic violence complaint. When deputies got there the suspect, Spencer Cassanova...
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
KDRV

One arrest, two warrants, 5,600 plants destroyed

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Police are looking for a primary suspect for an illegal marijuana grow where a search warrant brought destruction of illicit plants. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says that suspect is one of two main suspects related to illegal marijuana grow sites revealed by search warrants served last week.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
CBS San Francisco

Woman kidnapped, assaulted near the Del Norte BART station

EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects.  The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street.  She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.    
kymkemp.com

Two New Disappearances Added to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Unsolved Cases Webpage

Last August, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department launched an online resource listing 57 unsolved cases from their area of responsibility from as far back as the 1950’s–today there are 69 total cases described on the page. A family member of Hans Lippuner let us know that he had been recently added. In addition, we learned from the Sheriff’s Department that a missing Southern Humboldt man, Mark Burleigh had also been recently added.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CLEAN SWEEP CRESCENT CITY

It’s that time of year when one of the perks of living in the city comes true. You get to put out grass, leaves, limbs and brush this coming next and it will all be picked up at NO CHARGE, as in FREE. Here are the parameters:. TUESDAY, May...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
KDRV

Fatal crash closes US 199 near Selma, Oregon

UPDATE (as of 12:57 PM)-- All lanes of U.S. 199 are open 1 mile north of Selma (MP 18-19) following a crash earlier today. A fatal two-vehicle crash has closed US 199 (Redwood Highway) in both directions one mile north of Selma, Oregon, near mileposts 18-19. ODOT advises that this may be a lengthy closure for crash reconstruction and cleanup. A detour is in place onto Draper Valley Road.
SELMA, OR
Kai
lostcoastoutpost.com

Complaints of Suspected Drug Activity at Eureka Residence End in Fentanyl Arrest

On Monday May 16th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Santa Clara St. in Eureka. This warrant was the result of an investigation into multiple community complaints about drug activity at the residence negatively affecting the entire neighborhood. Agents detained four subjects inside the residence without incident.
EUREKA, CA
thefreshtoast.com

California County Sheriff Calls For State Of Emergency Over Illegal Cannabis Grows

A video reveals swimming pools that are being used as justification for water usage but are actually directly piped to a greenhouse and many other disturbing things. The Sheriff’s Office of the Siskiyou County in the northernmost part of California is asking state and federal regulators to come and see firsthand the problems illicit cannabis cultivation is bringing to the county, reported KRCR abc.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Man killed while walking on Highway 101 in early-morning crash

EUREKA, Calif. — A man was hit and killed while walking in the lanes of Highway 101 near the Indianola Cutoff in an early-morning crash. According to the California Highway patrol, Troy Rassbach, 59, was walking within the lanes of the highway on Saturday morning when an oncoming vehicle collided with him. The crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway, north of the Indianola Cutoff.
EUREKA, CA
KVAL

Driver killed when car rolled down embankment in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER — A car traveling east on East Evans Creek Road rolled down a large embankment and killed the driver on May 11. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the driver failed to negotiate an S-corner in the road, known as Martin's corner. The vehicle skidded a significant...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Marijuana gets property owner $33,000 fine

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Marijuana and money are parts of a law enforcement effort at a marijuana grow this week in Central Point. When the Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site Thursday, it included Jackson County Code Enforcement in the visit. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says while law enforcement took care of legal concerns, Code Enforcement cited the property owner for several code violations, bringing a $33,000 fine.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez, 2007-2022

Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez was the 15 year old son of Alvaro Galindo and Blanca Ramirez of Arcata. He was born in San Bernardino on March 8, 2007, and moved with his family to Arcata in 2015. He instantly fell in love with the beauty and fresh air of Humboldt.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

