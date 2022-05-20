Congrats to Officer Lo

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – Oregon State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Myrtle Creek this morning. At 8:00 a.m. deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to an address on Weaver Road after a domestic violence complaint. When deputies got there the suspect, Spencer Cassanova...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Police are looking for a primary suspect for an illegal marijuana grow where a search warrant brought destruction of illicit plants. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says that suspect is one of two main suspects related to illegal marijuana grow sites revealed by search warrants served last week.
EL CERRITO (CBS SF) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed near the Del Norte BART station on Friday night.El Cerrito police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:41 p.m.Upon arrival, the officers located an injured woman lying in the street. She told officers she had been forced into a vehicle by three men armed with firearms.They pistol whipped her and stole her property stolen. During the robbery, a shot was fired by one of the suspects. The victim was forced out of the vehicle in the 6600 block of Blake Street. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Her condition had not been updated on Saturday morning.Police said the suspect vehicle was described as a green four-door sedan and were asking residents in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue -- where the incident began -- to check their video cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle around the time of the incident.Video can be submitted via https://elcerritopdca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/2022-995.
Last August, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department launched an online resource listing 57 unsolved cases from their area of responsibility from as far back as the 1950’s–today there are 69 total cases described on the page. A family member of Hans Lippuner let us know that he had been recently added. In addition, we learned from the Sheriff’s Department that a missing Southern Humboldt man, Mark Burleigh had also been recently added.
This afternoon about 4:15 p.m., emergency personnel rushed to a rural home in an area near Ettersburg after receiving the report of a man injured with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man did not survive. This makes the third traumatic death the rural community has had to deal with since Thursday.
Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue wants the state of California to declare a state of emergency related to the proliferation of illegal marijuana farms and grow houses in the region. The northern California county and several of its southern Oregon counterparts have declared local state of emergencies in response to...
It’s that time of year when one of the perks of living in the city comes true. You get to put out grass, leaves, limbs and brush this coming next and it will all be picked up at NO CHARGE, as in FREE. Here are the parameters:. TUESDAY, May...
UPDATE (as of 12:57 PM)-- All lanes of U.S. 199 are open 1 mile north of Selma (MP 18-19) following a crash earlier today. A fatal two-vehicle crash has closed US 199 (Redwood Highway) in both directions one mile north of Selma, Oregon, near mileposts 18-19. ODOT advises that this may be a lengthy closure for crash reconstruction and cleanup. A detour is in place onto Draper Valley Road.
Yesterday morning, one person died in a house fire on Perry Meadow Road west of Redway. According to Camilo Stevenson, spokesperson for Briceland Volunteer Fire Department, “Most likely it was the homeowner.” However, the identity of the individual has yet to be confirmed officially. Stevenson told us that...
On Monday May 16th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) served a search warrant in the 1300 block of Santa Clara St. in Eureka. This warrant was the result of an investigation into multiple community complaints about drug activity at the residence negatively affecting the entire neighborhood. Agents detained four subjects inside the residence without incident.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif., — Responding to ongoing concerns of illegal marijuana grow operations and related crimes occurring within Siskiyou County, the Sheriff this week requested lawmakers declare a State of Emergency while asking for the public’s support in eradicating the problem he described as a “disaster”.
A hiker in northern California has her dog and an intrepid motorist to thank for her life, after being attacked by a mountain lion. The attack happened when Erin Wilson and her 50-pound Belgian Malinois went for a walk near Big Bar along the Trinity River, four hours northwest of Sacramento.
A video reveals swimming pools that are being used as justification for water usage but are actually directly piped to a greenhouse and many other disturbing things. The Sheriff’s Office of the Siskiyou County in the northernmost part of California is asking state and federal regulators to come and see firsthand the problems illicit cannabis cultivation is bringing to the county, reported KRCR abc.
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was hit and killed while walking in the lanes of Highway 101 near the Indianola Cutoff in an early-morning crash. According to the California Highway patrol, Troy Rassbach, 59, was walking within the lanes of the highway on Saturday morning when an oncoming vehicle collided with him. The crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway, north of the Indianola Cutoff.
ROGUE RIVER — A car traveling east on East Evans Creek Road rolled down a large embankment and killed the driver on May 11. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the driver failed to negotiate an S-corner in the road, known as Martin's corner. The vehicle skidded a significant...
A famed and ancient grove of redwood trees in Northern California that was damaged by an influx of visitors has reopened to the public with a new 1,300-foot-long elevated boardwalk. When word got out on social media about the once-secret off-trail location of the Grove of Titans in Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, visitors flocked […]
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Marijuana and money are parts of a law enforcement effort at a marijuana grow this week in Central Point. When the Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site Thursday, it included Jackson County Code Enforcement in the visit. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says while law enforcement took care of legal concerns, Code Enforcement cited the property owner for several code violations, bringing a $33,000 fine.
Eder Samir Galindo Ramirez was the 15 year old son of Alvaro Galindo and Blanca Ramirez of Arcata. He was born in San Bernardino on March 8, 2007, and moved with his family to Arcata in 2015. He instantly fell in love with the beauty and fresh air of Humboldt.
Comments / 0