Sunman awarded $50K state grant to develop comprehensive plan

Robert Dale Johnson, 56, of North Vernon, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mason, Michigan on May 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1965, in Greensburg, Indiana to Lester and Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson. Surviving family members include son, George Johnson of Clarksville, MI., brothers Dan (Sandy) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN, Brian (Angie) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and father Lester (Linda) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and his dogs, Buck & Hunter. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson; sister, Bonita Johnson; and grandparents. Robert was a graduate of South Decatur High School, Greensburg, IN; attended ITT Technical University obtaining Electronic Engineering Technology and Automated Manufacturing Technology Bachelor degrees, continuing his education at Indiana Wesleyan University Master’s program. Robert married Wanda Curtiss on October 7, 1989, in Noblesville, IN, and moved to Spring Lake, MI, then Clarksville, MI. Robert moved to Mason, MI in 2019 and recently relocated to North Vernon, IN. He enjoyed his first career job at GTE – Carmel, IN working in the IT department which provided a solid base for an understanding of computers and systems, leading to positions with Genzink Steel – Holland MI, Haworth Furniture – Holland, MI; his own business ownership of computer support & repair (TCSS and Midmi.net), and evolved to present role of Sr. IT Project Management at Dart Container – Mason, MI. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, and honeybees. He enjoyed learning, helping new beekeepers learn the hobby through the COMB beekeepers club, and serving as President. Mentored the Saranac Jr/Sr High School FIRST Robotics Team 5316 (2012 – 2018) working with students to embrace hands-on experience in STEM through building a competitive robot. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Bell officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Union Baptist Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Union Baptist Church. Memorial contributions be made through the funeral home for funeral costs or in memory of Robert Johnson to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center or Holt First Presbyterian Church.

NORTH VERNON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO