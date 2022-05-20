ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunman, IN

Sunman awarded $50K state grant to develop comprehensive plan

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 6 days ago

— The Town of Sunman has been awarded a $50,000 planning grant from the Indiana Office of Community and...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Area sees noticeable improvement in April jobless rates

SOUTHEASTERN IN — All four area counties saw a big drop in unemployment rates in April. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Franklin and Decatur counties checked in at 1.8 % while Ripley and Dearborn counties were at 1.9 % last month. Franklin County dropped from 2.6...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Bicentennial banner now on display at Decatur County Courthouse

GREENSBURG, IN — The official banner of the Greensburg/Decatur County Bicentennial is now on display on the north side of the Decatur County Courthouse. Installation of the banner took place Monday, and officially begins the Bicentennial celebration on the Courthouse Square. The banner was created by local quilters and...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Local sorority awards scholarship, announces return of popular event

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority recently awarded a scholarship to Batesville High School senior Courtney Chambers. She is the daughter of Denise and Steve Chambers of Batesville and plans to attend Purdue University in the fall and pursue a degree in Nursing. Each...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95, Dillsboro

Catherine A. (Vierling) Scholle, 95 of Dillsboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Maryland. Catherine was born on Monday, August 16, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio; daughter of Adolph and Katherine (Braun) Vierling. Catherine married her loving husband Earl W. Scholle on June 25, 1960, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 1992. Catherine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Dillsboro. She retired after 30 years working for Procter and Gamble on the Crest and Gleem line. She was a former member of the Procter and Gamble (Ivory Dale) Alumni, the 50 Plus Club in Dillsboro, and the Lutheran Woman’s League at Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, traveling, taking cruises, and luncheons on Tuesdays with her friends, (Martha Wainscott, Edith Russell, Eleanor Peter, and many other friends). Her greatest passion though, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
DILLSBORO, IN
WRBI Radio

Memorial service to honor fallen Sheriff set for Sunday

DECATUR COUNTY, IN — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office will host a memorial service to remember fallen Sheriff Salvatore Frank “Tudie” Navarra on Sunday, May 29 at 4 pm. Sheriff Navarra died while pursuing a vehicle on May 29, 1961, in Decatur County. In addition to...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert Dale Johnson – 56

Robert Dale Johnson, 56, of North Vernon, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mason, Michigan on May 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1965, in Greensburg, Indiana to Lester and Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson. Surviving family members include son, George Johnson of Clarksville, MI., brothers Dan (Sandy) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN, Brian (Angie) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and father Lester (Linda) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and his dogs, Buck & Hunter. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson; sister, Bonita Johnson; and grandparents. Robert was a graduate of South Decatur High School, Greensburg, IN; attended ITT Technical University obtaining Electronic Engineering Technology and Automated Manufacturing Technology Bachelor degrees, continuing his education at Indiana Wesleyan University Master’s program. Robert married Wanda Curtiss on October 7, 1989, in Noblesville, IN, and moved to Spring Lake, MI, then Clarksville, MI. Robert moved to Mason, MI in 2019 and recently relocated to North Vernon, IN. He enjoyed his first career job at GTE – Carmel, IN working in the IT department which provided a solid base for an understanding of computers and systems, leading to positions with Genzink Steel – Holland MI, Haworth Furniture – Holland, MI; his own business ownership of computer support & repair (TCSS and Midmi.net), and evolved to present role of Sr. IT Project Management at Dart Container – Mason, MI. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, and honeybees. He enjoyed learning, helping new beekeepers learn the hobby through the COMB beekeepers club, and serving as President. Mentored the Saranac Jr/Sr High School FIRST Robotics Team 5316 (2012 – 2018) working with students to embrace hands-on experience in STEM through building a competitive robot. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Bell officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Union Baptist Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Union Baptist Church. Memorial contributions be made through the funeral home for funeral costs or in memory of Robert Johnson to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center or Holt First Presbyterian Church.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WRBI Radio

Obituary for George Lee Rohrig Jr.

George Lee Rohrig Jr., 69, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home in Greensburg, IN. George was born on August 12, 1952, at home in Versailles, IN. He was the oldest son of Iris (Steele) and George L. Rohrig Sr. George learned to work on cars at...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Nationwide alert issued for missing Versailles teen

VERSAILLES, IN — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an alert for 15-year-old Cheyenne Wood, who is missing from Versailles. She was last seen Monday, May 16. Wood is described as a white female with blond hair and blue eyes, 5 foot 5, and 130...
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Traffic stop for lack of vehicle registration leads to drug arrest

WAYNE COUNTY, IN — A traffic stop in Liberty late Tuesday night that was prompted by a missing license plate led to the arrest of an Indianapolis man. A Trooper at the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post was patrolling in the area of Main and Pierce streets in Liberty when he stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado for not having a plate displayed on the rear of the truck.
LIBERTY, IN
News Break
Politics
WRBI Radio

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, Milan

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, of Milan passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at his residence in Milan. Chad was born on Tuesday, January 24, 1984 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Jeffery and Melissa (Carter) Dick. Chad married Holly Braun on June 20, 2018. He was a former employee of Wood-Mizer in Batesville. Chad enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels and Pez with his son Kaden, going ginseng hunting, and shooting guns. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his family.
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Batesville Memorial Pool opens this weekend

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville Memorial Pool will begin operations for the 2022 season this weekend. The pool will open for the season on Sunday, May 29, and will be open from 1-6 pm that day, as well as Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) from Noon until 6 pm.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Air Care called to late Sunday crash on State Road 1

— Air Care was called to a one-vehicle crash late Sunday night on State Road 1 near Whitaker Lane. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the scene just before midnight on a report of a smoking vehicle in a ditch. Deputies learned through witness accounts...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Two arrests made in Rising Sun stolen vehicle case

— Several agencies played a part in the arrest of two people following a multi-county police chase. It all began when a 2016 Buick passenger car was stolen from a gas station and convenience store in Rising Sun Tuesday around 3:43 pm. Aurora Police officers spotted the vehicle a few...
RISING SUN, IN
WRBI Radio

Pauline Tichenor, 83

Pauline Tichenor, 83, of Greensburg passed away on May 24, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1938 in Betsey, Kentucky the daughter of James and Ora Black Meadows. On December 8, 1956, she married Lewis Tichenor in Greensburg. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2003. Pauline worked at Delta Faucet.
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Several area girls tracksters qualify for state meet

At the IHSAA Girls Track and Field Regional hosted by Franklin Community Tuesday, East Central had an impressive third place finish with 60 points trailing champion Center Grove with 116.5 and runner up Columbus North with 68. The following area athletes finished among the top three in their respective events...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

JCD Band to march in 500 Festival Parade

OSGOOD, IN — A marching band from Ripley County will perform in this year’s 500 Festival Parade. The Jac-Cen-Del High School Marching Band, Flag Corp, and Dance Team are among 14 such groups from across the country that will perform in the parade on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

IHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings and Results through Tuesday

Here are the IHSAA 2022 Softball Sectional pairings and results involving area teams through Tuesday, May 24. Coverage schools are in bold. All dates and times have been confirmed by the host schools. 4A-14 at Bloomington North (6 teams) G1: Columbus North 10, East Central 1. G2: Shelbyville 6, Bloomington...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN

