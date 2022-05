I realize that food insecurity has always been a thing, and probably always will be - but I feel like a lot more attention has been given to this issue in the last couple of years. Food insecurity really affected a lot more people once everything shut down due to the pandemic. I really can't recall hearing about or seeing so many food share events before 2019 - maybe on a smaller scale but not with cars lined up for hours and hours. Food banks and pantries, however, have always been an essential part of our community, and one local food pantry now has the opportunity to help even more families.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO