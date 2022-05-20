ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Video shows Florida gas station fire prompted by deputy’s Taser during motorcyclist arrest

fox40jackson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShocking video shows a massive gas station fire Florida state investigators say was ignited by a deputy’s Taser deployed while law enforcement officers attempted to take a motorcycle driver into custody. FOX 35 Orlando obtained the surveillance footage showing the February incident at a Wawa gas station in...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox40jackson.com

Florida woman arrested for stealing $437K from elderly cancer patient: police

Florida authorities arrested a woman who allegedly stole over $437,000 from a 70-year-old cancer patient by impersonating her daughter and forcing her to sign over her possessions, officials said. Following an investigation, authorities apprehended Ana Nunez, who allegedly pretended to be the unidentified victim’s daughter in order to manipulate her...
FLORIDA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Texas school shooting: Trump to keep NRA Houston convention speaking slot

Former President Donald Trump still plans to address the National Rifle Association conference in Houston on Friday after the mass shooting in Uvalde, he confirmed on social media. Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left at least 19 children and two teachers dead. News of the attack led...
HOUSTON, TX
fox40jackson.com

The consensus of the shooting in Texas is that it was ‘intolerable’: Guy Benson

Guy Benson highlights the response from politicians after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on ‘Special Report.’. GUY BENSON: Which is why some of the Democrats in the Senate are already tapping the brakes on that. The same ones that we usually hear from Sinema and Manchin on that front, and they’ve done it on a lot of big issues, whether it’s so-called voting rights or abortion. They’re saying, no, let’s keep that in place. It is frustrating, Brett, to see people talk about this as unimaginable, unfathomable. It is imaginable. But we don’t have to imagine because it happens far too often in this country. And I think that there is not a breaking point or a tipping point, but a consensus among people across the spectrum. This is intolerable. We can’t keep doing this and, okay, fine. I think we can agree on that. Then what? Right. And that is where the whole thing falls apart. And we go to the same script over and over.
UVALDE, TX
fox40jackson.com

Does Texas school shooting highlight need for faith, higher purpose in kids’ lives?

As Americans all over the country continue to react to the Texas school shooting on Tuesday — in which an apparent lone gunman took the lives of at least 19 elementary school children and two teachers — psychologists, faith leaders and others are sharing keen reminders about the importance of faith in God and a higher purpose in life.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox40jackson.com

Michigan’s cartoonish ‘Smurf House’ listed at $4.2M

A locally famous house that’s up for sale in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, has received mainstream attention after social media users dubbed it the “Smurf House.”. The home, which is located at 2690 Pine Lake Road, has a striking blue Cotswold cottage-style roof that has somehow reminded people of the fictional azure creatures.
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taser#Fire Marshal#Shooting#Gas Station#Wawa#Target
fox40jackson.com

Stacey Abrams isn’t the candidate the media hyped her up to be: Erickson

Atlanta radio host Erick Erickson slammed Democrat Stacey Abrams, arguing she is “not the candidate the media says she is” as Governor Brian Kemp is set to face off against Abrams for the Peach State’s governorship in November. Erickson said on “Fox & Friends” Abrams has “never been a great candidate” despite the media hype.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy