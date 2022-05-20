Kentucky's Jobless Rate At All-Time Low

>Man in Custody after Shooting at York County Walmart. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Police have not released details of what led up to the shooting of a man at the Walmart Supercenter in Newberry Township Sunday. Officers responded to the scene a little before 5:00 p.m. to find one suspect being attended to by an off-duty police officer who had captured him. A short time later, a man was found who'd been shot in his arm. Officials say the two men knew each other. The suspect has been taken into custody but no names have been released. The store had been evacuated and there were no other injuries.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO