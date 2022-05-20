Kentucky's Jobless Rate At All-Time Low

Each U.S. state has its own unique scenery that makes America a beautiful place to live and explore. The wild West outlines painted desert landscapes amidst pastel sunsets that stain the horizon, while states along the Pacific coast detail island-like formations surrounded by crystal clear ocean water and giant towering trees. The Northeast boasts rolling hills and historical infrastructure, while the Midwest and Southern regions contribute natural lakes, hiking trails, and miles of crops that square out the landscape, almost as if the land itself were an earth-toned quilt.
