Science

Modelling armed conflict risk under climate change with machine learning and time-series data

By Quansheng Ge
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding the risk of armed conflict is essential for promoting peace. Although the relationship between climate variability and armed conflict has been studied by the research community for decades with quantitative and qualitative methods at different spatial and temporal scales, causal linkages at a global scale remain poorly understood. Here we...

www.nature.com

