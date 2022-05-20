Paulding County Retired Teachers Association Awards $1800 in Scholarships

Defiance – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on May 24, 2022, at approximately 10:43 A.M. The crash occurred on County Road 9 south of County Road C in Center Township, Williams County. Kevin D. Van Gussel, age 68, of Kendallville, Indiana, was driving a 2007 Nissan pickup northbound on County Road 9. Gary R. McCarty, agc 50, of Bryan, Ohio was driving a 2004 Harley motorcycle southbound on County Road 9. Mr. Van Gussel attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway when he turned in front of Mr. McCarty causing Mr. McCarty to strike Mr. Van Gussel’s vehicle. Mr. Van Gussel sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene while Mr. McCarty succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. McCarty was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.
