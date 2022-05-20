Paulding County Retired Teachers Association Awards $1800 in Scholarships

Next up on the Paulding County Business Weekly show we have a great interview with Reta Ptak, owner of Strong Tower Fitness. Listen in to see how Reta came up with the business name and how she works in various fitness offerings in multiple places around the county. She helps many in the area not only build their stamina and physique, but also their self-esteem. Thanks to Ohio Means Jobs you can hear this on radio station MY102.7 FM each Tuesday and Thursday at 8am and 5pm or look for us on Spotify or any of the aforementioned business websites.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO