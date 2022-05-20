ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

Paulding County Retired Teachers Association Awards $1800 in Scholarships

By News Submissions
westbendnews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paulding County Retired Teachers Association recently awarded $200 scholarships to nine Paulding County high school seniors planning to enter the field of education. The recipients from Paulding High School were Brooke-lyn Ankney and Ella Cook. Brooke-lyn is the daughter of Wendy Groves and Randy Ankney. She plans to attend Owens...

www.westbendnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
westbendnews.net

Jonathan Meyer Named MY 102.7 Scholarship Winner

Jonathan Meyer, a senior at Vantage Career Center, recently received a $500 scholarship from MY 102.7 FM. The radio station awards one scholarship per graduating class at each of Paulding County’s three high schools and Vantage Career Center. Meyer plans to use the scholarship at Hocking College where he will study natural resources law enforcement.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Hometown heroes Banners installed in Paulding

This past week, Paulding’s streets received a facelift just in time for Memorial Day. Paulding’s Hometown Heroes banners were donated by private individuals and were installed by the local business community, like PPEC and Ace Hardware employee, Lance Sinn (pictured above). Photo courtesy of Con Shuherk.
PAULDING, OH
westbendnews.net

Paulding FFA Attends 94th Annual Ohio FFA State Convention

The Paulding FFA Chapter recently took 34 students to the Ohio FFA State Convention held May 4th-6th at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The chapter left on May 4th and got to tour MVP Dairy in Celina on the way down to convention. On the tour the students learned about how the dairy farm keeps track of each cow and how all the milk from MVP Dairy goes to Dannon to make yogurt.
PAULDING, OH
westbendnews.net

Library’s History Resources To Be Topic of Historical Society Guest Speaker

John Paulding Historical Society will host a general meeting and program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. The meeting is open to all. The guest speaker for the evening will be Kelly Taylor from Paulding County Carnegie Library. She will present information about the library’s impressive resources for local history and genealogy research, including vertical files, special collections, obituaries and access to databases.
PAULDING, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Government
County
Paulding County, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Wayne, OH
Paulding County, OH
Government
westbendnews.net

This week on PCBW: Strong Tower Fitness

Next up on the Paulding County Business Weekly show we have a great interview with Reta Ptak, owner of Strong Tower Fitness. Listen in to see how Reta came up with the business name and how she works in various fitness offerings in multiple places around the county. She helps many in the area not only build their stamina and physique, but also their self-esteem. Thanks to Ohio Means Jobs you can hear this on radio station MY102.7 FM each Tuesday and Thursday at 8am and 5pm or look for us on Spotify or any of the aforementioned business websites.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Matt’S Mishaps

“Serving overseas as a small-town boy from America is intense, stressful and humorous! Enjoy a light-hearted story with me from our last 20 years overseas!” – Matt. The famous H. Souder & Sons General Store on Main Street in downtown Grabill, Indiana, will be the primary distributor of the book. Your purchase of the book will help send funds to advance overseas missionary work. Why not pick up a copy of the book while you shop for some other small-town inspired products at the general store. And then during a slow, humdrum, or overwhelming point in your day, read a mishap and smile and laugh along with me – or at me!
GRABILL, IN
westbendnews.net

Paulding CoRP Starts off Summer Season with Tunes, Brews & BBQ

Friday night May 20th, the tunes of Triple Shot could be heard for a 3 block radius from downtown Paulding beside Herb Monroe Park as Paulding CoRP kicked off the 2022 season of Tunes, Brews & BBQ. Ice cream was churning from the Grover Hill Lions Club, French fries were curling from the Antwerp Conservation Club, brews were sold by CoRP volunteers, and BBQ was in hot & in stock from Grant’s Smoking’ Wheels BBQ. Attendees enjoyed the mild late spring evening of clear skies sitting under the open canopy of lights and engaging in good old-fashioned conversation, music and a little dancing too!
PAULDING, OH
westbendnews.net

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Fatal Crash

Defiance – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on May 24, 2022, at approximately 10:43 A.M. The crash occurred on County Road 9 south of County Road C in Center Township, Williams County. Kevin D. Van Gussel, age 68, of Kendallville, Indiana, was driving a 2007 Nissan pickup northbound on County Road 9. Gary R. McCarty, agc 50, of Bryan, Ohio was driving a 2004 Harley motorcycle southbound on County Road 9. Mr. Van Gussel attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway when he turned in front of Mr. McCarty causing Mr. McCarty to strike Mr. Van Gussel’s vehicle. Mr. Van Gussel sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene while Mr. McCarty succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. McCarty was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor.
DEFIANCE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy