What started as a small project for Loving Soles in 2011, has grown over time to become arguably the largest shoe collection drive in South Florida – certainly in recent years. Last year, while the economic effects of Covid-19 were still strongly felt, and many households were stretched thin, charitable giving seemed to increase. For the now annual shoe drive that meant more people stepped up to help their neighbors and translated into 5,000 pairs of shoes.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO