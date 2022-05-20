ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, IL

Anna Childs receives Buena Vista National Bank Scholarship

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTER – Anna Childs is the recipient of the Buena...

Five River Region students at Truman State are honored

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Four River Region students at Truman State University have been honored by the university for academic excellence. Kayla Buchheit of Perryville and Koby Hatfield and Alexandria Werner of Ste. Genevieve were named to the President’s List, for students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Duane Charles ‘Charlie’ Weber

A funeral will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 for 68-year-old Duane Charles “Charlie” Weber of French Village, Mo. who passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 16, 1953 in Perryville, Mo., the son of Alfred H. and Ada M. (Schoen) Weber who both preceded him in death.
PERRYVILLE, MO
Saluki Football Southern Illinois Clean-Up comes to Chester

CHESTER – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, SIU football student-athletes and coaches will be performing community service in the Southern Illinois Region for their 3rd Annual Saluki Football Southern Illinois Clean-Up. The City of Chester is proud to announce that we were chosen as one of their destinations. Saluki...
CHESTER, IL
Aiden Jany signs to run track for McKendree University

CHESTER – Chester High School Track and Field standout, Aiden Jany, signed a Letter of Intent to continue his career at the collegiate level next year at McKendree University. The signing ceremony took place Wednesday May 18 at the Chester High School James F. Sharp Cafeteria with friends, family,...
CHESTER, IL
Henry Anthony Dempke ‘Butch’ ‘Tony’

Henry Anthony Dempke (aka “Butch” or “Tony) passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Festus, Missouri. He was surrounded by family and friends. Henry was born on March 15, 1948 to Henry Fredrick Dempke and Ruth Kreitler Dempke in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He grew up in Kaskaskia, Illinois. He is predeceased by his parents, Henry and Ruth; as well as three brothers, Bobby, Sonny and Phillip Dempke; and two sisters, Patricia Lynn Parks and Shirley Ritter. He is survived by one brother, Paul (Edna) Dempke of Erwin, TN and two sisters: Frieda Patterson of Cutler, IL and Loretta (Kenny) Head of St. Mary. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
FESTUS, MO
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report of arrests and incidents for the week ending May 20. Arrested Person: 9 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 5. Animal Control:...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Randolph County Sheriff’s report

CHESTER – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest repport of arrests. Matthew P. Kirkland 29, Sparta, arrested May 16, 2022 by Sparta Police for aggravated battery, domestic battery & unlawful use of weapons. Is incarcerated. Megan E. Throop 28, Chester, arrested May 17, 2022 by...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
Highway 51 center turn lane to be extended starting June 6

SIKESTON—A section of Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews extend the center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from Route T to Old St. Mary’s Road in Perryville. Weather permitting, work will start...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
Perryville Police reports

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 59-year-old Demetrius Brooks of St. Louis was arrested at 8:05 p.m. May 15th on two fugitive warrants and a charge of driving while suspended following a traffic stop on the northbound I-55 at the 129 mile marker. 47-year-old...
PERRYVILLE, MO
May 25 River Region Sports Wrap

STE. GENEVIEVE – The following members of the Ste. Genevieve track team finished in the top four at the Class 3 Sectional 1 Track Meet Monday and therefore qualified for the state track meet that begins on Friday:. Abby Moore 4×8-1st, 1600-2nd, 800-1st, 4×4-1st,. Kale Clements 4×8-1st,...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Loyd ‘Buck’ J. Roscow

A funeral will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 for 77-year-old Loyd “Buck” J. Roscow of Red Bud, Illinois, who passed away at 8:30 a.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Randolph County Care Center, Sparta, Illinois. He was born October 12, 1944, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, son of...
RED BUD, IL

