HOOVER, Ala. – Florida opened the 2022 SEC Tournament with a 2-1 walk-off victory over South Carolina in a 10-inning affair at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Tuesday night. Third baseman Colby Halter came through with the heroics, providing the game-winning sacrifice fly to center with one out in the bottom of the 10th to score Ty Evans. The win was powered by a career-high 8 1/3 innings of one-run ball by starter Brandon Sproat, who took a no-hitter into the seventh.

HOOVER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO