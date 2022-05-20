ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynd, MN

Diane Elton

marshallradio.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane Elton, age 86, of Lynd, Minnesota, died on...

marshallradio.net

marshallradio.net

Charlotte Alberto

Charlotte Alberto, age 64, of Cottonwood, Minnesota, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. Interment will follow in the Marshall Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. The evening will conclude with a Prayer Service and Memory Share at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will then continue one hour prior to the service, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., on Saturday at the Hamilton Funeral Home. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.
MARSHALL, MN
marshallradio.net

Justin Steele

Justin Steele, age 39, of Canby, MN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Sanford Canby Medical Center in Canby, MN. Funeral service will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 28th at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Canby, MN. Visitation will be held from 4:30pm to 7pm on Friday, May 27th at the Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel in Canby, MN with a prayer service at 6:30pm. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Canby City Cemetery. Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel of Canby is entrusted with the arrangements.
CANBY, MN
marshallradio.net

Dorothy Vlaminck

Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy Vlaminck, 93, of Marshall, formerly of Minneota, will be Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Minneota. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the church, with a rosary at 5:00 p.m. and a parish prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery in Minneota.
marshallradio.net

Dr. Paul Enersen

Dr. Paul Enersen, age 78, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center with family at his side. No memorial services are planned at this time. Please designate any memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://act.alz.org/donate). The Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall is handling the arrangements.
MARSHALL, MN

