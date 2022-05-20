Diane Elton

Charlotte Alberto, age 64, of Cottonwood, Minnesota, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral Services are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. Interment will follow in the Marshall Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. The evening will conclude with a Prayer Service and Memory Share at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will then continue one hour prior to the service, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., on Saturday at the Hamilton Funeral Home. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall.

MARSHALL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO