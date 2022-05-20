ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Type 1 diabetes and the challenges of emotional support in crisis situations: results from a feasibility study of a multidisciplinary teleintervention

By Janine Alessi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe association between type 1 diabetes and mental health disorders could be exacerbated in a stressful environment. This study aimed to evaluate the feasibility of a teleguided intervention on emotional disorders in patients with type 1 diabetes during the COVID-19 outbreak. This studyÂ was performed during the social distancing period in...

