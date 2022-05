Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The jury selected for the Gregory Ulrich trial last week is scheduled to hear opening statements from the prosecution and defense today. The 68-year-old man is accused of a mass shooting at a central Minnesota Clinic last year that resulted in the death of a former Rochester woman. 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay was working at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo and was among the five people who Ulrich allegedly shot. She was the mother of two young children and previously was employed by the Mayo Clinic.

