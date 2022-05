The Gehlen Catholic softball team opens their season on the road tonight against the West Sioux Falcons. The Jays will look to build off a team that finished in the top half of the War Eagle Conference while getting bounced out of the regional postseason early on. They will try and do this while graduating one of the top all-around hitters on the team in Emily Kellen and one of the best average hitters and base stealers on the team in Tiffany Woerdehoff. This will give some young athletes some opportunities to play, and Head Coach Tony Gunter says they are ready for the task.

