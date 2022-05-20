ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend May 20-22

By Mike Soileau
 5 days ago
It's finally Friday and that means the weekend is upon us and we all know you are ready to get out there and do something fun. Well, that is where we come in. We have done all the hard work for you and investigated what was going on in Lake Charles...

107 JAMZ

Trolls Live Is Coming To Lake Charles In July

Summer is here and we know you are already looking for things to do with your kids and grandkids. Are you looking for something to get them out of the house? We have found just the thing for you!. Trolls Live is coming to Lake Charles and will make a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

2022 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Schedule

It's official! Chefs from across the state have been selected by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board to represent their area in the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. There is a total of twelve chefs participating and eight for the first time competing for bragging rights and the ultimate prize of being named 2022 King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

We Found Lake Charles’ Most Expensive Air BnB!

To be perfectly clear, I have YET to actually stay in an Air Bnb. I tried one time a few years ago but it got canceled due to good ole COVID. Big surprise, right? However, I do look quite often around for them at random places I would love to go if I didn't work 6 days a week trying to make enough money to take a vacation that I will never take because I work so much. That was a run-on sentence, but you get the idea.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Tour 2021 – 2022 St. Jude Dream Home’s In Other States

The annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lake Charles is going to be given away in Lake Charles, LA. on Dec. 6, 2022. This year's Dream Home is located in Terre Sainte at 2015 St. Joseph Avenue Lake Charles. This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3,400 sqft home with an estimated value of $600K. Amazingly enough, someone is going to win it for the cost of a $100 raffle ticket, which in turn, is a donation to the iconic St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. These donations are literally life-saving and help them to understand, treat and defeat catastrophic childhood cancers and diseases. In fact, the Dream Home Giveaway is St. Jude's biggest and most successful fundraiser.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

SWLAHEC Hosting 30-Year Anniversary Celebration Memorial Day Weekend

SWLA Area Health Education Center (SWLAHEC) has a lot to celebrate. First, this year marks their 30th Anniversary of improving the health of our community. Second, Memorial Day honors the fallen men and women in our Armed Forces especially those from SWLA. SWLAHEC is a federally designated nonprofit organization that trains the next generation of healthcare workers committed to making a difference and providing affordable and quality healthcare to everyone.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Employees

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

2022 Summer Youth Jazz Workshop Presented By Jazz In The Arts

If you have kids who participate in choir, school band, or play an instrument you may want to enroll them in musically inspired activities. Well, it just so happens that the Jazz In The Arts Foundation, co-founded by the late Chester J. Daigle and Pat Daigle, is offering an amazing opportunity in music education this summer. The upcoming event is centered around cultivating and enriching the skills of young singers and musicians in Calcasieu Parish.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Ice Cream Shop Breaks Facebook With This Topping

There is nothing I love more than those weird photos you have to sit and look at for some time to actually make sense of it. This photo from Boombox Frozen Pops and Ice Cream is almost the prime definition of that feeling. The Lake Charles-born ice cream shop has been around for quite a few years featuring amazing gourmet ice cream and popsicles with an 80's theme for all of their names and throughout the entire store. The brand gained popularity when it was in its infant stage located in downtown Lake Charles. After a few years downtown, it expanded east into Baton Rouge and then moved its Lake Charles location to south Lake Charles near Nelson Road.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

No More Uniforms for Pickering HS for Next Year

Things are changing up in Vernon Parish as the Vernon Parish School board was returned a survey from parents about their uniform policy. It's something a lot of parents in Calcasieu Parish think should be done as well. Pickering High School students will no longer be required to wear uniforms for the upcoming school year in 2022-2023.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Three Finalist Named For Calcasieu Schoolboard Superintendent

In February Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent, Karl Bruchhaus announced his retirement would officially go into effect on June 30, 2022. Immediately following Bruchhaus announcement the CPSB wasted no time in getting the word out to the community that they were actively searching for his replacement. Within days, 7 strong...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

A Fight In Front Of Lake Charles Gas Station Caught On Video

An incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Lake Charles, as a fight broke out in front of a convenience store in Lake Charles and it was all caught on video. The video was posted on social media. In the video, you will see four people standing outside the store in the parking as one of the four guys is just going off punching a guy on the ground.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

SPAR Board Keeps Circle Pool Closed for 2022: Petition Started

During their March 15 meeting, the Sulphur Parks and Recreation board discussed the upcoming Summer season. Some of those topics included the pay scale for employees of the parks, pool chemical purchases, and continued hurricane repairs from Laura and Delta. Another item they discussed that has Sulphur locals a bit...
SULPHUR, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

