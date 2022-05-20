ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend May 20-22

By Mike Soileau
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's finally Friday and that means the weekend is upon us and we all know you are ready to get out there and do something fun. Well, that is where we come in. We have done all the hard work for you and investigated what was going on in Lake Charles...

gator995.com

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

Trolls Live Is Coming To Lake Charles In July

Summer is here and we know you are already looking for things to do with your kids and grandkids. Are you looking for something to get them out of the house? We have found just the thing for you!. Trolls Live is coming to Lake Charles and will make a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Tour 2021 – 2022 St. Jude Dream Home’s In Other States

The annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lake Charles is going to be given away in Lake Charles, LA. on Dec. 6, 2022. This year's Dream Home is located in Terre Sainte at 2015 St. Joseph Avenue Lake Charles. This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3,400 sqft home with an estimated value of $600K. Amazingly enough, someone is going to win it for the cost of a $100 raffle ticket, which in turn, is a donation to the iconic St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. These donations are literally life-saving and help them to understand, treat and defeat catastrophic childhood cancers and diseases. In fact, the Dream Home Giveaway is St. Jude's biggest and most successful fundraiser.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
GATOR 99.5

The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Employees

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Calcasieu Parish Summer Food Service Program Start In June

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is gearing up to begin their 2022 Summer Food Service Program, in conjunction with the Human Services Department. The program will jump off on Monday, June 6, 2022, and the food will be distributed at several locations in Calcasieu Parish. Please note that ALL food must be eaten on-site. No food can be taken out of the facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Lake#Sports Bar#Finally Friday#The Parish Courthouse
GATOR 99.5

No More Uniforms for Pickering HS for Next Year

Things are changing up in Vernon Parish as the Vernon Parish School board was returned a survey from parents about their uniform policy. It's something a lot of parents in Calcasieu Parish think should be done as well. Pickering High School students will no longer be required to wear uniforms for the upcoming school year in 2022-2023.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
GATOR 99.5

Three Finalist Named For Calcasieu Schoolboard Superintendent

In February Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent, Karl Bruchhaus announced his retirement would officially go into effect on June 30, 2022. Immediately following Bruchhaus announcement the CPSB wasted no time in getting the word out to the community that they were actively searching for his replacement. Within days, 7 strong...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

A Fight In Front Of Lake Charles Gas Station Caught On Video

An incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in Lake Charles, as a fight broke out in front of a convenience store in Lake Charles and it was all caught on video. The video was posted on social media. In the video, you will see four people standing outside the store in the parking as one of the four guys is just going off punching a guy on the ground.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

SPAR Board Keeps Circle Pool Closed for 2022: Petition Started

During their March 15 meeting, the Sulphur Parks and Recreation board discussed the upcoming Summer season. Some of those topics included the pay scale for employees of the parks, pool chemical purchases, and continued hurricane repairs from Laura and Delta. Another item they discussed that has Sulphur locals a bit...
SULPHUR, LA
GATOR 99.5

American Airlines Adding Bigger Airplane At Lake Charles Airport

If you fly out of Lake Charles, then this is some great news for people who want more leg and elbow room on flights. Being a big guy, flying out of Lake Charles has been a nightmare for me. The only time I fly is for business, I'd rather drive somewhere than fly if I'm taking a family vacation. On the usual commuter jets at the Lake Charles Regional Airport, the personal space is zero. You're usually touching elbows with the person next to you no matter how big they are. I had an aisle seat one time, and I don't know how the people got to their seats behind me, because it felt like half my body was in the middle of the aisle.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy