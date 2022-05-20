Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend May 20-22

If you fly out of Lake Charles, then this is some great news for people who want more leg and elbow room on flights. Being a big guy, flying out of Lake Charles has been a nightmare for me. The only time I fly is for business, I'd rather drive somewhere than fly if I'm taking a family vacation. On the usual commuter jets at the Lake Charles Regional Airport, the personal space is zero. You're usually touching elbows with the person next to you no matter how big they are. I had an aisle seat one time, and I don't know how the people got to their seats behind me, because it felt like half my body was in the middle of the aisle.

