ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

St Jude Dream Home Open House Kicks Off This Weekend

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcnnG_0fkdxe6E00
Jude Walker

Tickets for the 2022 Acadiana St Jude Dream Home are on sale now and soon you will be able to tour the home.

The home is located in Sabal Palms in Broussard and open house tours kick off this weekend and run through June 19.

If you want to view this beautiful home, located at 100 Foxtail Trail in Broussard, the schedule is as follows:

Saturdays: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sundays: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

You can reserve your $100 ticket at any one of the open houses, by calling (800) 724-1918 or online at DreamHome.org. Remember though, there are a limited number of tickets that will be sold and they will sell out.

In addition to the home, you still have a chance to win some other great prizes, if you purchase your ticket soon:

  • Early Bird Prize: 2022 Mazda 3 Sedan, donated by Acadiana Mazda and Dream Day Foundation (deadline is May 26)
  • Bonus Prize: $10,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial (deadline is June 16)

This year’s Dream Home was once again built by the wonderful folks at McLain Companies and is located in Sabal Palms in Broussard. The value of the home is approximately $700,000.

The traditional southern home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths under a total of 3,100 square feet of living area. It boasts a luxurious primary suite with spa-like quality along with an outdoor living and dining oasis. As always, the home is equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen with the latest Bosch appliances.

The drawing for the 2022 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home, along with the many other great prizes, will take place on Wednesday, June 29 during the evening newscasts on KATC-TV 3.

If you can't make it out to the home for an open house, check out a few pictures from the home courtesy of our friend Katie Lopez from KATC-TV 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ByJl9_0fkdxe6E00
Katie Lopez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35r13m_0fkdxe6E00
Katie Lopez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWW7o_0fkdxe6E00
Katie Lopez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIc05_0fkdxe6E00
Katie Lopez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXeCv_0fkdxe6E00
Katie Lopez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9u2V_0fkdxe6E00
Katie Lopez

Texas Hunting Ranch for Sale Includes Western Town & Lazy River

The Vista Verde Ranch for sale in Medina County, Texas sits on 643 acres and features a western town, lazy river, and lots more.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Tiki Tubing Announces Closure For Summer of 2022

Tiki Tubing is done for the summer of 2022. According to a post on their website, Tiki Tubing will not be in operation this summer. In recent reports, the owners of Tiki Tubing were arrested on various sex crime charges, thus the business has been forced to suspend operations. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Broussard, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Broussard, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
99.9 KTDY

Non-Tipping Can Cooler—It Won’t Move Until You Pick it Up

Ladies and Gentlemen, introducing the world's most perfect can holder. Can't call it a Koozie, 'cause that's a registered name brand and this item is not a Koozie. But it's kinda like Kleenex, most people refer to all tissue as Kleenex. This is not a Koozie brand item, but it acts like one. This item is a one-of-a-kind un-spillable beverage cooler from Toadfish and it is the only can holder you will ever need or desire.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Dax on Verot School Road Closing its Doors for Good

Another long-standing Lafayette restaurant is closing its doors. We hate when this happens for a few reasons. Of course, we never want anyone to go out of business and have to find a new source of revenue. The other reason is personal: I love their plate lunches!. Dax on Verot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Home#Open House#St Jude#Acadiana Mazda#Dream Day Foundation#American Express#Assurance Financial#Mclain Companies
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Public Library Kicks Off Summer Reading Program

Summer is here and for the Lafayette Public Library, that means their summer reading program is back. The Summer Reading Challenge is geared to challenging all ages in the Lafayette community to reach a personal goal of 600 minutes of reading and a combined community goal of 2,000,000 minutes of reading from June 1 through July 31.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Proposed Bicycle Paths for Lafayette Unveiled

New bike paths are planned for the Lafayette area. During a press conference yesterday, Friday, May 20, 2022, Lafayette Consolidated Government released maps for a proposed bicycle route across the city. The proposed Bicycle Lafayette Plan includes 10.25 miles of bikeways and trails, including the 8.8-mile Véloop connecting 17 neighborhoods...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
99.9 KTDY

New Leadership Team for William C Schumacher Family Foundation in Lafayette

The William C. Schumacher Family Foundation has announced that Erica Doerle Ray will be their Chief Executive Officer and Carlee-Alm-Labar will serve as Executive Director. Ray served the hearing impaired across Acadiana for twenty-five years and discovered the Love Our Schools initiative on a trip home. She joined the Schumacher Family Foundation in 2020 as Director of Operations.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

How the Police Memorial Fest Will Help Families of Fallen Local Officers

If you support law enforcement and their families, then there is an event that you should not miss this Saturday in Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. Funds raised by Lafayette City Marshal Reggie Thomas' Police Memorial Fest will raise money so that the families of slain law enforcement officers can travel to Washington D.C. for the annual "Honoring the Fallen" Ceremony.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
52K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy