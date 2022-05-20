St Jude Dream Home Open House Kicks Off This Weekend

Jude Walker

Tickets for the 2022 Acadiana St Jude Dream Home are on sale now and soon you will be able to tour the home.

The home is located in Sabal Palms in Broussard and open house tours kick off this weekend and run through June 19.

If you want to view this beautiful home, located at 100 Foxtail Trail in Broussard, the schedule is as follows:

Saturdays: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sundays: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

You can reserve your $100 ticket at any one of the open houses, by calling (800) 724-1918 or online at DreamHome.org. Remember though, there are a limited number of tickets that will be sold and they will sell out.

In addition to the home, you still have a chance to win some other great prizes, if you purchase your ticket soon:

Early Bird Prize: 2022 Mazda 3 Sedan, donated by Acadiana Mazda and Dream Day Foundation (deadline is May 26)

Bonus Prize: $10,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial (deadline is June 16)

This year’s Dream Home was once again built by the wonderful folks at McLain Companies and is located in Sabal Palms in Broussard. The value of the home is approximately $700,000.

The traditional southern home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths under a total of 3,100 square feet of living area. It boasts a luxurious primary suite with spa-like quality along with an outdoor living and dining oasis. As always, the home is equipped with a state-of-the-art kitchen with the latest Bosch appliances.

The drawing for the 2022 Acadiana St. Jude Dream Home, along with the many other great prizes, will take place on Wednesday, June 29 during the evening newscasts on KATC-TV 3.

If you can't make it out to the home for an open house, check out a few pictures from the home courtesy of our friend Katie Lopez from KATC-TV 3.

