Win 2 tickets to see Daniel Tosh!

The rain is out of the forecast, and Memorial Day weekend is looking fair-weathered and fun. This week is an especially great time to check out some live music because, unlike what we've seen in the past few weeks, there really aren't a whole lot of big names making their way through town. Sure, we've got Jeezy in Grand Prairie, Animal Collective on Lower Greenville and The Eagle's BFD in Fair Park, but other than that, this week will see more performances by local and small touring acts. That means lower ticket prices, expanding your musical horizons and getting in on the ground floor with some excellent up-and-comers. Nowhere is that spirit of musical discovery seen more than in what's going down at Rubber Gloves in Denton Friday night, but there is plenty more to find in this week's list, especially if you're the adventurous type, which you are. Why else would you be here?

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO