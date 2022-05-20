ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

County Clerk Staley Ferry announces new look for Vote By Mail packets

star967.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry is pleased to announce a sleek new look for the Vote By Mail packets that will be mailed to Will County voters later this week for the June 28 General Primary Election. The County Clerk expects to mail roughly 13,000 Vote By Mail...

www.star967.net

Comments / 0

Related
star967.net

Expressway litter removal weeks of May 23 and 30 Including I-80 Near Larkin

As part of an expanded effort to keep roadsides, interchanges, ramps and shoulders clean of trash and debris, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that litter removal operations are scheduled to take place along the expressway system in Cook and the collar counties. The following schedule is for daytime...
COOK COUNTY, IL
star967.net

DCFS Building In Joliet Windows Damaged From Gunfire

A disgruntled father is alleged to have shot up the Department of Children and Family Services in Joliet located at 1619 W. Jefferson Street. It happened on Friday, May 20th. WJOL is learning that a disgruntled father who lost custody of his kids shot at the building. Windows in the front of the DCFS building have been boarded up. No word of any injuries.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Joliet School Damaged by Gunfire

Joliet Police are sharing details after a Joliet school building was damaged by gunfire. On Monday morning at 6:34 am Joliet Police were called to Meadowview Elementary (2501 Mirage Avenue) after school staff noticed damage to the building that they believed was caused by gunfire. An investigation showed that sometime within the last 24 hours, an exterior and interior window on the west side of the school appeared to have been damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported. Additional Officers arrived at the school and completed an extensive canvas of the neighborhood to gather further information. There are no suspects at this time.
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Will County, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Will County, IL
Government
County
Will County, IL
City
Joliet, IL
star967.net

Special Mass For First Responders At Plainfield Catholic Church

St. Mary Immaculate is hosting a Blue Mass for police and firefighters. They will be offering the Mass for all police, and fire personnel, medics, telecommunicators, and all support staff of these agencies. In appreciation for their work as first responders, they will offer a blessing to all of them at this special Mass on Tuesday, June 7th. St. Mary’s church is located at 15629 South Route 59 in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, IL
star967.net

Crash Kills 55-year old Joliet Woman

A 55-year-old Joliet woman was killed following a crash Sunday at 9:34 p.m. Joliet Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of Essington Road for a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a GMC Yukon Denali driven by a 16-year-old female was southbound on Essington Road in the curb lane. A Nissan Altima driven by a 55-year-old female of Joliet, exited the private parking lot on the west side of the 1000 block of Essington Road facing eastbound.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Braidwood Police Investigating the Death of a Man Reported Missing

Braidwood Police have updated the public on a missing persons case from earlier in the month. On May 7, Adam Watts was reported missing, to the Braidwood Police Department. After a long investigation conducted by the Braidwood Police Department along with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office the deceased body of Adam Watts has been located in Pembroke Township in rural Kankakee County. Watts was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan with Illinois license plates “DF28356” at the time of his disappearance. At this time, the vehicle has yet to be located. Several Search Warrants have been executed in reference to the ongoing investigation and several people of interest have been questioned. Anyone with information about the death of Adam Watts or the location of his gold van are encouraged to call/text/email Detective Sergeant Altiery at 779-249-9092 / [email protected] or Chief Lyons at [email protected]
BRAIDWOOD, IL
star967.net

Three People From Plainfield under the age of 25 Killed In Fatal Car Crash In Manhattan Township

Three people from Plainfield identified as victims from a fatal crash Sunday night in Manhattan Township. Illinois State Police reports that a 2013 White Toyota Camry was traveling southbound and a White Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on US-52 at Baker Road. The Toyota cross the enter line into the northbound lane. The front end of the Toyota struck the front end of the Jeep. The driver of the Toyota was air lifted from the scene and pronounced deceased at the hospital. He’s been identified as 21-year-old Giosan Garay of Plainfield. His two passengers also died. Twenty-one year old Juan Bernal of Plainfield and 24-year old Jesus Martinez of Plainfield. The male driver of the Jeep along with a female passenger and male juvenile were transported to the hospital with serious injuries although the male juvenile has life threatening injuries.
PLAINFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registered Voters#The County Clerk#Vote By Mail
star967.net

USF Ranked in Money’s Best Colleges in America 2022 Listing

With expanded scholarships and career-launching degree programs, the University of St. Francis (USF) in Joliet found itself ranked in the top 20 percent of both Illinois and the U.S. in the most recent Money magazine list of best colleges this month. Money’s Best Colleges in America 2022 publication ranked USF...
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

NASCAR Could Be Coming Back To Joliet

There are rumblings that NASCAR could race at Chicagoland Speedway next year. Beyongtheflag.com is reporting that a race date is not out of the question. WJOL’s racing guru Mike Gugliamucci says it could happen. It looks like Phoenix is going to lose one of their two races and Chicagoland could slot into that spot.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

Candace Parker Makes Time Magazine List Of 100 Most Influential People of 2022

Candace Parker is one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. The Chicago Sky veteran is among the magazine’s list of “Pioneers.” The two-time WNBA champion and Naperville native is along side others like musician and film director Amir “Questlove” Thompson, Olympic skier Eileen Gu, and economist Emily Oster. Parker is a two-time MVP who is playing in her 15th season in the WNBA.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy