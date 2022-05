Lewis Hamilton’s radio call to retire from the Spanish Grand Prix gives an “alarming true picture” of how much he is not enjoying the season, according to Martin Brundle.Hamilton suffered a puncture after a collision with Haas driver Kavin Magnussen and he told his team he wanted to bow out of the race. But Mercedes asked him to carry on and the British driver managed to finish the race in fifth.“Lewis’ contact with Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap surely cost him a chance of a spectacular result,” pundit Brundle wrote for Sky Sports. “He was 50 seconds behind...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO