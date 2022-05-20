ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Brenda Butler

Clinton Daily News
 5 days ago

Funeral services for Brenda Butler, 68, of Clinton, will...

www.clintondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clinton Daily News

Bo Sublett

Funeral services for Bo Sublett, infant, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the First Christian Church. He was born March 22, 2022, in Oklahoma City. He died May 20, 2022, at OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. Services are under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Terrell Leonard

Funeral services for Terrell Leonard, 64, of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. June 10 at the First United Methodist Church in Weatherford. He was born March 13, 1958, in Weatherford. He died May 20, 2022, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Services are under direction of Kiesau-Lee...
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Abraham Barrera

Funeral services are pending for Abraham Barrera, 24, of Clinton. He died May 25, 2022, in Clinton. Services are under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Glen Penner

Memorial services for Glen Penner, 55, of Clinton, were held Monday at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel. Glen Lee Penner was born Nov. 20, 1966, in Thomas. He died May 17, 2022, at Clinton.
CLINTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
Clinton, OK
Obituaries
Clinton Daily News

Laura Jones

Memorial services for Laura Jones, 57, of Weatherford and formerly Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel. Laura (Engers) Jones was born March 16, 1964, in Clinton. She died May 18, 2022, at her Weatherford home.
WEATHERFORD, OK
Clinton Daily News

Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

- Elk Supply makes preparations for new Ace Home Center. - Services pending for Abraham Barrera, Janette Stockton. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Here are the Daily Lunch Specials for Wednesday

Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Wednesday’s Special: Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and Hot Roll for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Chicken Fried Steak. Hand breaded 8 oz. Beef Steak fried until golden brown and topped...
CLINTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy