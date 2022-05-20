Evelyn Brown

Funeral services for Terrell Leonard, 64, of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. June 10 at the First United Methodist Church in Weatherford. He was born March 13, 1958, in Weatherford. He died May 20, 2022, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Services are under direction of Kiesau-Lee...
Memorial services for Laura Jones, 57, of Weatherford and formerly Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel. Laura (Engers) Jones was born March 16, 1964, in Clinton. She died May 18, 2022, at her Weatherford home.
- Elk Supply makes preparations for new Ace Home Center. - Services pending for Abraham Barrera, Janette Stockton.
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Wednesday’s Special: Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and Hot Roll for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Chicken Fried Steak. Hand breaded 8 oz. Beef Steak fried until golden brown and topped...
