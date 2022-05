Long time Grosse Pointe Park resident, William “Bill” Hodgman passed away Tuesday, May 3, at Ascension St. John Hospital. Hodgman, the eldest of four boys, was born in Detroit, August 27, 1942, to Daniel and Margaret (nee Langenderfer). He graduated from Austin Catholic High School in 1960; Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. in 1964 (where he played basketball and tennis) and the University of Michigan Law School in 1967; and was a Michigan licensed attorney since 1968.

