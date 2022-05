New locations planned for three times zones: East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast. May 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // DENVER - Summer has officially begun for three new SafeSplash franchise owners. These latest deal announcements will bring new locations for the swim instruction brands to three different time zones in the U.S. The areas of Washington D.C., Kansas City, Mo., and Sacramento, Calif. will all be the beneficiaries of the iconic swim school brand.

