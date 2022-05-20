ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Hit MegaCon Orlando’s first beer garden, get a chocolate fix this weekend

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

Shape of: MegaCon Orlando treats!

Form of: Beer and chocolate!

It’s how the Wonder Twins might look for adequate sustenance for the joyful nerd marathon called MegaCon , which returned to the Orange County Convention Center this week to the delight of Central Florida’s cosplaying masses.

And while there is always the standard snack-bar fare to lean on for satiety, it’s a lot more fun when you can snack and sip on something a little more, well, con .

Enter Dragon’s Milk : MegaCon Orlando’s first beer partner and a bourbon barrel-aged stout suitable for your finest chalice or tankard.

“Dragon’s Milk and the world of MegaCon Orlando are a perfect pairing,” says Dominic Bergquist, brand manager for New Holland Brewing Co. “Our team is excited to enhance attendees’ experience with our bourbon barrel beer garden where they can hang out, pick up exclusive merch and most importantly — and for the first time ever — grab a beer.”

And if droids, Lovecraftian monsters and comic-book goddesses swilling suds aren’t photo-op enough, have a seat in Dragon Milk’s custom-built bourbon barrel throne. (It looks far more comfortable than the iron one from “Game of Thrones,” just sayin’.)

This feature’s for the 21+ crowd, obviously, but that doesn’t mean the youngest attendees, teetotalers or designated coachmen can’t partake in the themed snacking.

Copper Coast Confections is well known in the con community, as the Pittsburgh-based company visits more than 50 such events each year, fusing the fans’ love of comics and animé into colorful, superhero-inspired fudge and delicately painted artisan truffles with sleek, contemporary flair.

Flavors? They got plenty. More than 20 varieties of fudge, roughly half of which were comic-influenced in their creation. Fudge of Steel (strawberries, cream and blueberry swirl) for example, was inspired by Superman and Superwoman. The Incredible Fudge (mint chocolate chip) is an homage to the Hulk.

Truffle collections come with six of the bestselling flavors, each character-inspired and hand-painted, branded exclusively for MegaCon Orlando. Appropriately, even the company has their own mythos.

“Coming from the mystical island of Copper Coast, we visit over 50 events every year to deliver an immersive flavor, visual and scent experience featuring our pop culture-themed gourmet fudge and artisan hand-painted truffles,” says Corey Doeing, sales and creative manager. “The best part about being at MegaCon Orlando is getting to create a custom experience for everyone who comes to our booth.”

Here, attendees will be able to curate their own truffle collections and enjoy fudge that’s hand cut.

Probably not with a replica of Michonne’s katana from “The Walking Dead,” but hey — chocolate’s good enough all by itself.

“It’s going to be a legendary weekend in Orlando,” says New Holland’s Bergquist.

More info: fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando ; dragonsmilk.com; coppercoastconfections.com

Want to reach out? Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more foodie fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
Orange County, FL
Food & Drinks
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Truffle#Beer Garden#Megacon#Food Drink#Beverages#New Holland Brewing Co#Dragon Milk#Copper Coast Confections
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy