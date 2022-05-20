Hit MegaCon Orlando’s first beer garden, get a chocolate fix this weekend

Shape of: MegaCon Orlando treats!

Form of: Beer and chocolate!

It’s how the Wonder Twins might look for adequate sustenance for the joyful nerd marathon called MegaCon , which returned to the Orange County Convention Center this week to the delight of Central Florida’s cosplaying masses.

And while there is always the standard snack-bar fare to lean on for satiety, it’s a lot more fun when you can snack and sip on something a little more, well, con .

Enter Dragon’s Milk : MegaCon Orlando’s first beer partner and a bourbon barrel-aged stout suitable for your finest chalice or tankard.

“Dragon’s Milk and the world of MegaCon Orlando are a perfect pairing,” says Dominic Bergquist, brand manager for New Holland Brewing Co. “Our team is excited to enhance attendees’ experience with our bourbon barrel beer garden where they can hang out, pick up exclusive merch and most importantly — and for the first time ever — grab a beer.”

And if droids, Lovecraftian monsters and comic-book goddesses swilling suds aren’t photo-op enough, have a seat in Dragon Milk’s custom-built bourbon barrel throne. (It looks far more comfortable than the iron one from “Game of Thrones,” just sayin’.)

This feature’s for the 21+ crowd, obviously, but that doesn’t mean the youngest attendees, teetotalers or designated coachmen can’t partake in the themed snacking.

Copper Coast Confections is well known in the con community, as the Pittsburgh-based company visits more than 50 such events each year, fusing the fans’ love of comics and animé into colorful, superhero-inspired fudge and delicately painted artisan truffles with sleek, contemporary flair.

Flavors? They got plenty. More than 20 varieties of fudge, roughly half of which were comic-influenced in their creation. Fudge of Steel (strawberries, cream and blueberry swirl) for example, was inspired by Superman and Superwoman. The Incredible Fudge (mint chocolate chip) is an homage to the Hulk.

Truffle collections come with six of the bestselling flavors, each character-inspired and hand-painted, branded exclusively for MegaCon Orlando. Appropriately, even the company has their own mythos.

“Coming from the mystical island of Copper Coast, we visit over 50 events every year to deliver an immersive flavor, visual and scent experience featuring our pop culture-themed gourmet fudge and artisan hand-painted truffles,” says Corey Doeing, sales and creative manager. “The best part about being at MegaCon Orlando is getting to create a custom experience for everyone who comes to our booth.”

Here, attendees will be able to curate their own truffle collections and enjoy fudge that’s hand cut.

Probably not with a replica of Michonne’s katana from “The Walking Dead,” but hey — chocolate’s good enough all by itself.

“It’s going to be a legendary weekend in Orlando,” says New Holland’s Bergquist.

More info: fanexpohq.com/megaconorlando ; dragonsmilk.com; coppercoastconfections.com

