Wildlife

Origin of an antifreeze protein gene in response to Cenozoic climate change

By Laurie A. Graham
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntifreeze proteins (AFPs) inhibit ice growth within fish and protect them from freezing in icy seawater. Alanine-rich, alpha-helical AFPs (type I) have independently (convergently) evolved in four branches of fishes, one of which is a subsection of the righteye flounders. The origin of this gene family has been elucidated by sequencing...

Correction: Do habitat and elevation promote hybridization during secondary contact between three genetically distinct groups of warbling vireo (Vireo gilvus)?

Correction to: Heredity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41437-022-00529-x, published online 08 April 2022. The link https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.p5hqbzkrc was added to the data availability section. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: AM Carpenter, BA Graham. Authors and Affiliations. University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge, AB, Canada. A. M. Carpenter,Â B....
WILDLIFE
Direct observations of anomalous resistivity and diffusion in collisionless plasma

Coulomb collisions provide plasma resistivity and diffusion but in many low-density astrophysical plasmas such collisions between particles are extremely rare. Scattering of particles by electromagnetic waves can lower the plasma conductivity. Such anomalous resistivity due to wave-particle interactions could be crucial to many processes, including magnetic reconnection. It has been suggested that waves provide both diffusion and resistivity, which can support the reconnection electric field, but this requires direct observation to confirm. Here, we directly quantify anomalous resistivity, viscosity, and cross-field electron diffusion associated with lower hybrid waves using measurements from the four Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) spacecraft. We show that anomalous resistivity is approximately balanced by anomalous viscosity, and thus the waves do not contribute to the reconnection electric field. However, the waves do produce an anomalous electron drift and diffusion across the current layer associated with magnetic reconnection. This leads to relaxation of density gradients at timescales of order the ion cyclotron period, and hence modifies the reconnection process.
ASTRONOMY
Different DNA methylome, transcriptome and histological features in uterine fibroids with and without MED12 mutations

Somatic mutations in Mediator complex subunit 12 (MED12m) have been reported as a biomarker of uterine fibroids (UFs). However, the role of MED12m is still unclear in the pathogenesis of UFs. Therefore, we investigated the differences in DNA methylome, transcriptome, and histological features between MED12m-positive and -negative UFs. DNA methylomes and transcriptomes were obtained from MED12m-positive and -negative UFs and myometrium, and hierarchically clustered. Differentially expressed genes in comparison with the myometrium and co-expressed genes detected by weighted gene co-expression network analysis were subjected to gene ontology enrichment analyses. The amounts of collagen fibers and the number of blood vessels and smooth muscle cells were histologically evaluated. Hierarchical clustering based on DNA methylation clearly separated the myometrium, MED12m-positive, and MED12m-negative UFs. MED12m-positive UFs had the increased activities of extracellular matrix formation, whereas MED12m-negative UFs had the increased angiogenic activities and smooth muscle cell proliferation. The MED12m-positive and -negative UFs had different DNA methylation, gene expression, and histological features. The MED12m-positive UFs form the tumor with a rich extracellular matrix and poor blood vessels and smooth muscle cells compared to the MED12m-negative UFs, suggesting MED12 mutations affect the tissue composition of UFs.
SCIENCE
Text-mined dataset of gold nanoparticle synthesis procedures, morphologies, and size entities

Gold nanoparticles are highly desired for a range of technological applications due to their tunable properties, which are dictated by the size and shape of the constituent particles. Many heuristic methods for controlling the morphological characteristics of gold nanoparticles are well known. However, the underlying mechanisms controlling their size and shape remain poorly understood, partly due to the immense range of possible combinations of synthesis parameters. Data-driven methods can offer insight to help guide understanding of these underlying mechanisms, so long as sufficient synthesis data are available. To facilitate data mining in this direction, we have constructed and made publicly available a dataset of codified gold nanoparticle synthesis protocols and outcomes extracted directly from the nanoparticle materials science literature using natural language processing and text-mining techniques. This dataset contains 5,154 data records, each representing a single gold nanoparticle synthesis article, filtered from a database of 4,973,165 publications. Each record contains codified synthesis protocols and extracted morphological information from a total of 7,608 experimental and 12,519 characterization paragraphs.
CHEMISTRY
Increased abundance of a common scavenger affects allocation of carrion but not efficiency of carcass removal in the Fukushima Exclusion Zone

The 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima, Japan caused the evacuation of >"‰100,000 people and prompted studies on environmental impacts of radiological contamination. However, few researchers have explored how the human evacuation has affected ecosystem processes. Despite contamination, one common scavenger (wild boar, Sus scrofa) is 2"“3Ã— more abundant inside the Fukushima Exclusion Zone (FEZ). Shifts in abundance of some scavenger species can have cascading effects on ecosystems, so our objective was to investigate impacts of the evacuation andÂ the resulting increase in wild boar on vertebrate scavenger communities. We deployed cameras at 300 carcasses in the FEZ and a nearby inhabited area, and quantified carcass fate, scavenger species, and detection/persistence times. We also tested effects of carcass size and habitat on scavenger community composition and efficiency by balancing trials across two carcass sizes and habitats in each zone. Overall scavenger richness and carcass removal rates (73%) were similar in the FEZ and inhabited area, but species-specificÂ carcass removal ratesÂ and occurrence differed between zones. Wild boar removed substantially more carcasses inside the FEZ, with implications for nutrient and contaminant distribution. Our results suggest carcass size affects scavenging dynamics more than human activity or habitat, and abundance changes of common scavengers can influence carrion resource allocation.
WILDLIFE
Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Biden pretends to storm out of meeting when Australian PM mentions NRA

US president Joe Biden mocked walking out of a meeting with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese after the latter recalled a trip to the US in his younger days and a visit with the National Rifle Association (NRA) more than three decades ago.Mr Biden pretended to storm out just hours before a teen gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Texas’ Uvalde town, in one of the worst mass shootings witnessed by the US in years.During his discussion with the US president on the sidelines of the Quad summit on Tuesday, Mr Albanese narrated...
POLITICS
‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
Sustainable seas: overdue SDG target could be met this year

Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Institute for Enhanced Livelihoods, Montreal, Canada. None of the 21 targets of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2020 was achieved. But, by our calculations, the target to protect 10% of the global ocean area (SDG14, target 5) could become a reality this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Learning models for forecasting hospital resource utilization for COVID-19 patients in Canada

Hospitals in Canada are facing a crisis-level shortage of critical supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. This motivates us to create predictive models that can use Canada COVID-19 data and pandemic-related factors to accurately forecast 5 quantities-three related to hospital resource utilization (i.e., the number of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators that will be needed by COVID-19 patients) and two to the pandemic progress (i.e., the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths)-several weeks in advance. We developed a machine learning method that can use information (i.e., resource utilization, pandemic progress, population mobility, weather condition, and public policy) currently known about a region since March 2020, to learn multiple temporal convolutional network (TCN) models every week; each used for forecasting the weekly average of one of these 5 quantities in Canada (respectively, in six specific provinces) for each, in the next 1 (resp., 2,3,4) weeks. To validate the effectiveness of our method, we compared our method, versus other standard models, on the COVID-19 data and hospital resource data, on the tasks of predicting the 116 values (for Canada and its six most populated provinces), every week from Oct 2020 to July 2021, and the 20 values (only for Canada) for four specific times within 9 July to 31 Dec 2021. Experimental results show that our 4640 TCN models (each forecasting a regional target for a specific future time, on a specific date) can produce accurate 1,2,3,4-week forecasts of the utilization of every hospital resource and pandemic progress for each week from 2 Oct 2020 to 2 July 2021, as well as 80 TCN models for each of the four specified times within 9 July and 31 Dec 2021. Compared to other baseline and state-of-the-art predictive models, our TCN models yielded the best forecasts, with the lowest mean absolute percentage error (MAPE). Additional experiments, on the IHME COVID-19 data, demonstrate the effectiveness of our TCN models, in comparison with IHME forecasts. Each of our TCN models used a pre-defined set of features; we experimentally validate the effectiveness of these features by showing that these models perform better than other models that instead used other features. Overall, these experimental results demonstrate that our method can accurately forecast hospital resource utilization and pandemic progress for Canada and for each of the six provinces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Application of genetic algorithm combined with improved SEIR model in predicting the epidemic trend of COVID-19, China

Since the outbreak of the 2019 Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the end of 2019, it has caused great adverse effects on the whole world, and it has been hindering the global economy. It is ergent to establish an infectious disease model for the current COVID-19 epidemic to predict the trend of the epidemic. Based on the SEIR model, the improved SEIR models were established with considering the incubation period, the isolated population, and genetic algorithm (GA) parameter optimization method. The improved SEIR models can predict the trend of the epidemic situation better and obtain the more accurate epidemic-related parameters. Comparing some key parameters, it is capable to evaluate the impact of different epidemic prevention measures and the implementation of different epidemic prevention levels on the COVID-19, which has significant guidance for further epidemic prevention measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Advancing battery design based on environmental impacts using an aqueous Al-ion cell as a case study

The drive to decarbonise our economy needs to be built into our technology development, particularly in the energy storage industry. A method for creating performance targets for battery development based on environmental impact is presented and discussed. By taking the environmental impact assessments from existing lithium-ion battery technology-it is possible to derive energy density, cycle life and % active material targets required to achieve equal or better environmental impacts for emerging technologies to use. A parameter 'goal space' is presented using this technique for an aqueous aluminium-ion battery in its early development. This method is based on the main reason for battery technology advancement-the mitigation of climate change and the reduction of overall CO2 emissions in society. By starting out with targets based on emission data, sustainability will be at the centre of battery research, as it should be.

Community Policy