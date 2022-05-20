ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Raiders Set to Play Four Primetime Games During 2022 Campaign

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jth1_0fkdehmk00

SI Raider Maven breaks down the new primetime package deals for the 2022 season and how that affects the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s going to be an exciting yet busy season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Part of that will have to do with the fact that the Raiders are receiving four prime-time games this season. The Silver and Black receive their first primetime game in Week 5 at the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

The rest come on three consecutive weeks between weeks 14 to 16.

The Week 14 prime-time game is at the Los Angeles Rams on the new Thursday Night Football package on Amazon Prime Video. Playing at SoFi Stadium against Super Bowl LVI Champions and Matthew Stafford’s crew will only be tougher when it’s their home crowd.

Primetime games continue into Week 15 against the New England Patriots, their first and only home primetime game during the 2022 season. Playing on Sunday Night Football against Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler’s former team, this one is bound to be entertaining since both were previously with the Patriots.

The prime-time portion of the Raiders season is Wrapping up in Week 16 at the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game will be a special Christmas Eve primetime matchup that will air on NFL Network.

In addition to the Raiders at the Steelers matchup, NFL Network will hold several “Special” primetime games beginning with the London Series during both Week 4 and 5. Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints play in Week 4 while New York Giants and Green Bay Packers play in Week 5.

In Week 10, the first regular-season NFL game to be played in Germany will occur between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich.

Prior to the Week 16 prime-time finale for NFL Network, they will host a triple header during Week 15 on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the first match beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. The second match will air at 4:15 p.m. ET while the nightcap will air at 8:30 p.m. ET.

A slew of prime-time games for the Las Vegas Raiders alongside the shift of prime-time packages during the 2022 season should offer more NFL throughout the week.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter , @HikaruKudo1

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Todd Gurley Appears To Have Made Decision On Football Career

For a moment in time, Todd Gurley was the unquestioned top back in the NFL. From 2015-2019, Gurley was a member of the Rams, and saw a lot of his former teammates break through and win a Super Bowl championship this February. And while the three-time Pro Bowler admitted he...
NFL
E! News

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been revealed. According to an autopsy report from the Broward County Medical Examiner obtained by E! News, the 24-year-old NFL star died from "multiple blunt force injuries" after being struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway on April 9. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was once again in college football headlines this week, only this time, it wasn't because of anything he did to promote his Jackson State program. Instead, it was because of what Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said. Saban said that Jackson State got five-star recruit Travis...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
City
Paradise, NV
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
Yardbarker

Three Packers Veterans Who May Not Make the Roster

The Green Bay Packers had one of their best drafts in recent memory. That is, at least on paper. All 11 of their draft picks have excellent shots of making the roster. The flipside to this, though, is that several veteran members of the Packers may be in danger of not making the roster. Here, I highlight three of those players.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Packers: 3 worst moves of the 2022 offseason

The Green Bay Packers are a contender entering the 2022 season, but here are three of their worst moves of the offseason. The Green Bay Packers had the best record in the NFL last season, but the end result was not what they wanted or what anyone envisioned — being held to 10 points and getting eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Has Reportedly Been Sued

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is being sued by Leaf Trading Cards for breach of contract. Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country was first to report this news. Leaf Trading Cards is accusing Lamb of failing to fulfill an agreement to autograph cards for the company. As a result, some orders were not fulfilled.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

49ers Star Could Reportedly Still Decide To Retire

One of the San Francisco 49ers' best offensive linemen still hasn't reported to OTAs. 4. 49ers center Alex Mack still remains unsure about his playing career and hasn't made a decision heading into next season per Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea. Mack played his first season in San Francisco in 2021...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Rams#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Silver And Black#The Kansas City Chiefs#Amazon Prime Video#Super Bowl Lvi Champions#The New England Patriots#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nfl Network#Minnesota Vikings
The Spun

Former New York Giants Star Lands First Coaching Job

Former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl is officially breaking into the coaching world. Diehl, who has worked in broadcasting since retiring from the NFL after the 2013 season, announced on Monday that he is joining the staff at the University of Memphis. "My Football Journey Continues & I...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce They've Released A Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have waived one of their backup quarterbacks. Per Bob Condotta, the Seahawks have waived Levi Lewis. Lewis was signed as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft but didn't last very long. That means there's now an open spot on the 90-man roster heading into OTAs...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
Country
Germany
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deebo Samuel, Cowboys Speculation

There's been no resolution to Deebo Samuel's trade request so far. The San Francisco 49ers are still intent on keeping him since they know they likely can't replace his production with whoever they get back in return. There's been some speculation that Samuel wants to be a Dallas Cowboy thanks...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

49ers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End

The San Francisco 49ers already have one of the best tight ends in the NFL with George Kittle. But they're giving Kittle some extra help in the form of an experienced veteran. Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal. Kroft is coming off a one-year run with the New York Jets, during which he had 16 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in nine games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy