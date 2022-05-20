ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Cannes According To: Chopard’s Caroline Scheufele

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdnOd_0fkdd88T00

Caroline Scheufele is not only Chopard ’s c o-president and artistic director, but also a Cannes Film Festival veteran.

Ahead of this year’s 75th anniversary edition, she shared with THR some of her experiences, such as navigating a jewelry “dilemma” with Elizabeth Taylor , along with tips and her favorite thing about the fest.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

What have you missed most about Cannes?

We are celebrating our 25th anniversary of a wonderful collaboration with the Cannes Film Festival this year. The relationship started with me redesigning the Palme d’Or award trophy and has blossomed since. So, you could say that Cannes is very special to me. I missed the films and cultural buzz, of course; the festival is a unique occasion for the world’s most talented actors, directors and other professionals in the film industry to gather and show their works. For me, a passionate cinema lover, 11 days of life revolving around films is heaven. Also, there is an atmosphere like no other here, the gorgeous setting of the French Riviera, interesting and exciting people, delicious food – what is not to miss?

What restaurant have you missed?

La Petite Maison. I love to go there, there is always great food, music and fantastic atmosphere. It’s definitely my go-to restaurant to bring friends. I also enjoy having lunch at the terrace at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, they have a stunning view on the sea.

Last year, Cannes was in July; this year, it’s back to May. Any preference?

May! Because we have so many exciting things going on, we can’t wait! As you know, it all began with the new Palme d’Or trophy, and as the years went by, we became more and more involved, with new projects such as the Trophée Chopard. It is awarded each year to both a young and arising actress and actor to give them a boost in their career.

Also, every year, we unveil during the festival our famous Red Carpet Collection. The collection is created especially for Cannes and we are very proud to have some of the most elegant and beautiful actresses in the world wear our creations on the red carpet – it’s a truly spine-tingling experience for us. This year is exceptional as it is the festival’s 75th birthday, so we designed 75 unique hand-crafted high jewelry pieces inspired by my favorite moments in cinema. The collection name is “Chopard Loves Cinema” and was brought to life by our amazing artisans in our Haute Joaillerie workshop in Geneva.

Strangest request you’ve ever received in Cannes?

I was lucky enough to meet and dress Elizabeth Taylor on several occasions. A true movie legend who adored beautiful jewels and stones, she sometimes had difficulty selecting the pieces as she loved them all! One evening we were faced with a dilemma. It was impossible for her to choose between two gorgeous Chopard pairs of earrings, so she requested we find a way to combine them! We managed to find some ingenious way to link them together, and she stepped out adorned with both pairs.

Your “only in Cannes” moment?

Walking up the legendary steps of the red carpet. When you arrive at the top of the stairs and turn around, you are immersed in the electrifying ambiance; the hundreds of photographers dressed in tuxedos shouting out to the actors and actresses to catch their attention, the flashing camera bulbs, the glitter of sequined dresses and so much adrenaline in the air. It’s a unique and magical moment that you can only live and experience in Cannes.

Cannes guilty pleasure?

Enjoying the magnificent view from the Chopard rooftop at the Martinez Hotel while sipping a cocktail. This is the spot in Cannes, and we are lucky to call it home during the whole festival and welcome our friends there.

One thing you won’t travel without, besides your phone?

My dog, Byron! He follows me everywhere.

What is your favorite thing about the festival?

I have so many favorite things concerning Cannes, it’s difficult to choose. Maybe the huge feeling of pride during the Palme d’Or awards ceremony when our Chopard-designed trophy is presented.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Sony Takes International Rights on Michelle Pfeiffer Starrer ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’

Sony label Stage 6 Films has taken international rights, barring a few territories, on Wild Four O’Clocks, the upcoming feature starring Michelle Pfeiffer and the directorial debut of screenwriter Peter Craig, who recently penned The Batman alongside Matt Reeves and worked on Top Gun: Maverick. Protagonist Pictures has now sold out all international territories on the film, with VVS Films for Canada, Paradiso Films for Benelux and Eagle Pictures for Italy also acquiring the title.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Miller on How Filmmaking Is Like Playing in the NBA: "You Constantly Have to Adjust"'Nostalgia': Film Review | Cannes 2022The Dardennes' 'Tori...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: David Cronenberg “Very Touched” By ‘Crimes of the Future’ Audience Response at World Premiere

David Cronenberg and the stars of his latest movie, Crimes of the Future, got to bask in the glory of an extended Cannes Film Festival standing ovation. The director and members of the cast, which includes Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, were showered in 6 minutes of applause after the film screened at the Palais late Monday evening.More from The Hollywood ReporterRob Reiner Reacts to Being on Russia's Ban ListCannes Hidden Gem: Unsettling Rocks and Cornish Creeps in Mark Jenkin's 'Enys Men'David Cronenberg on U.S. Politics: Canadians "Think Everybody in the U.S. Is Completely Insane" “I’m speechless, really,” said the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Pictures Classics Nabs Lea Seydoux-Starrer ‘One Fine Morning’

Sony Pictures Classics has picked up the North American rights to Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning, starring Lea Seydoux. The specialty label also picked up the rights for Latin America and Middle East. Seydoux plays Sandra, a young mother who is juggling the care of her ailing father and new relationship.  The logline reads: “While she and her family fight tooth and nail to get [her father] the care he requires, Sandra reconnects with Clément, a friend she hasn’t seen in a while. Although he is in a relationship, the two begin a passionate affair.”More from The Hollywood ReporterViggo Mortensen and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Sabrina Elba, Jasmine Tookes and More Stars Stun in Tony Ward Couture

Lebanese couture designer Tony Ward, who has been called the “Architect of Detail,” hits a major milestone this year as the fashion house, started by his father Elie, celebrates its 70-year anniversary in 2022. This moment also marks 25 years since Tony launched his own label within the company. “25 years is a lot but it’s a small milestone compared to what my father achieved, so what will I do in my next 45 years is what comes to mind. I think the next 45 years is what I have in front of me, and I’m ready to fill the blank...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Caroline Scheufele
Person
Lukas Moodysson
Person
Alex Proyas
The Hollywood Reporter

A24 Acquires Paul Mescal-Starring Cannes Hit ‘Aftersun’ From Debut Director Charlotte Wells

Normal People breakout Paul Mescal is re-teaming with A24. After starring in A24-backed God’s Creatures, which bowed in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight sidebar, the studio has now acquired the actor’s other film in the festival, the Critic’s Week title Aftersun.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Neon Nabs Social Satire 'Triangle of Sadness' for North AmericaCannes: Sony Takes International Rights on Michelle Pfeiffer Starrer 'Wild Four O'Clocks'The Dardennes' 'Tori and Lokita': Film Review | Cannes 2022 From debut director Charlotte Wells, the film stars Mescal and newcomer Frankie Corio and bowed to critical acclaim in Cannes. Set in a Turkish holiday resort in the late...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

David Cronenberg on U.S. Politics: Canadians “Think Everybody in the U.S. Is Completely Insane”

“I hope to commit a few more cinematic crimes before I’m finished,” said David Cronenberg, unveiling his return to Cannes with Crimes of the Future, the competition title that premiered at the film festival on Monday. Despite, in his own words, being “older than the Cannes film festival” (Cronenberg is 77, Cannes celebrates its 75th anniversary this year), the Canadian auteur was in fine form at the Crimes press conference Tuesday, delighting the pack of international journalists with his self-deprecating wit and occasional insights into his body of work. At one point, after one reporter’s long-winded question, the director quipped: “That...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey Calls for Action After Hometown School Shooting: “We Must Do Better”

Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to address the mass shooting that occurred earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School in the actor’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The tragedy has left at least 19 children and two adults dead and is considered the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Physical' Red Carpet Premiere Canceled in Wake of Texas Shooting'FBI' Season Finale Pulled by CBS After Texas School ShootingTexas School Shooting Kills 19 Children, Two Teachers “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Jewelry#French#Riviera
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Peels Back Secrecy on Hollywood Decision-Making

Through five weeks of trial, one mystery with a multimillion dollar question mark has lingered: How much were Johnny Depp or Amber Heard’s careers harmed by the actors allegedly defaming each other? Hollywood insiders, typically tight-lipped on dealings in the industry, have taken the stand largely to push back on accusations that the duo’s public mudslinging played a part in their tumbling careers. Keeping in line with studios insulating themselves from appearing to take sides in the high-profile dispute put in motion at the height of the #MeToo movement, Walter Hamada, president of DC Films and the highest-ranking studio officer to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Leonine Acquires Berlin Production Company Hyperbole Medien

German mini-major Leonine has acquired Hyperbole Medien, Bastian Asdonk’s Berlin-based television production company best known for its nonfiction and entertainment formats. The deal, which goes into effect June 1, will see Leonine take full control of Hyperbole, producer of award-winning documentary series Germania and political talk show 13 Fragen (13 Questions). The company produces mainly for German public broadcasters, including ZDF, ZDFneo, zdf.kultur, NDR, SWR and MDR as well as for corporate clients, including Sony Music, Red Bull and New Balance.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Mads Mikkelsen Reunites With 'A Royal Affair' Director for 'King's Land'New Zealand Leader Jacinda Ardern Talks...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Says He Was “Triggered” by Comic’s Jokes

Dave Chappelle may have been attacked at The Hollywood Bowl earlier this month for the same reason that so many of his fans and media observers assumed. Isaiah Lee, the audience member arrested on suspicion of assault after he allegedly rushed the stage and charged the comedian, says in a new interview that he was offended by Chappelle’s jokes.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' Trailer Officially ArrivesConan O'Brien Sells Podcast Business to SiriusXM for $150MNetflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 4: TV Review “I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Judith Light’s on Her Glam “Pared-Down” Style, Unfortunate “Gold Lame” Phase and Why Comfort Is Overrated

Just like her last name, Judith Light possesses an ethereal quality, which she’s gorgeously embraced in recent months with her red carpet looks. Working with stylist Kevin Michael Ericson since last fall, the Tony Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actress, 73, has been a style star with minimalist outfits that still bring the glamour and also let her warmhearted spirit shine through. “She doesn’t need all the bells and whistles to serve a look. Her aesthetic is all about pared-down,” says Ericson. He adds that “because she’s a stage performer, she understands her body. It’s innate in her. I’ve told her that she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Brett Morgen’s David Bowie Doc ‘Moonage Daydream’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

The record-breaking touring exhibit David Bowie Is made stops at 12 museums around the world from 2013-18, acquiring new elements specific to a number of those destinations along the way. The thematically organized retrospective was a deep dive into the influential art rocker’s massive legacy in music, style, video, performance and even his less widely known talent for painting and drawing. For his feature documentary, Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen takes a more impressionistic approach, exploring the Bowie persona as a composite creation, a chameleonic alien who shrugged off the enigma to engage with the world as himself only in the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter to Pay $150M In Settlement With FTC, DOJ for Allegedly Misusing Data

Twitter will pay $150 million to resolve a joint lawsuit from the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission accusing it of illegally giving advertisers access to users’ contact information for targeted advertising. “From at least May 2013 until at least September 2019, Twitter misrepresented to users of its online communication service the extent to which it maintained and protected the security and privacy of their nonpublic contact information,” reads the complaint. “Specifically, while Twitter represented to users that it collected their telephone numbers and email addresses to secure their accounts, Twitter failed to disclose that it also used user contact...
LAW
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Five Devils’ (‘Les Cinq diables’): Film Review | Cannes 2022

When it comes to directing their second feature, some filmmakers take the go-for-broke approach, throwing it all out there and hoping it will somehow stick. It’s a huge gamble that can either backfire or give you something like Julia Ducournau’s Titane, an overambitious, overstuffed, batshit crazy sophomore effort that paid off big time at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, where it walked away with the Palme d’Or. The Five Devils (Les Cinq diables), writer-director Léa Mysius’ follow-up to her promising début, Ava, which played in Critics’ Week in 2017, is overambitious as well, telling a genre-bending story best described as a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Activision Blizzard Worker Group Votes to Unionize in NLRB Election

The first worker group within video game giant Activision Blizzard to formally attempt to unionize has prevailed in a National Labor Relations Board election. Nineteen Quality Assurance (QA) testers at the Wisconsin-based Activision Blizzard subsidiary Raven Software voted in favor of the union in a Monday vote, while three members voted against the union. The desired bargaining unit, backed by the Communications Workers of America (CWA), is composed of about 21 QA testers based at Raven’s Middleton, Wisconsin studio. (Two ballots were challenged during the ballot counting process.) The Hollywood Reporter observed the ballot count via a Zoom feed as it was...
MIDDLETON, WI
The Hollywood Reporter

New Zealand Leader Jacinda Ardern Talks Gun Control on ‘Late Show’: “We Saw Something That Wasn’t Right and We Acted on It”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressed Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, offering insight on how her country responded with a stricter gun control law in the wake of the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre when a gunman murdered 51 people. Host Stephen Colbert asked Ardern, who was a guest on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show, about the Robb Elementary School shooting, which had occurred earlier Tuesday and so far has led to the deaths of 19 schoolchildren and two adults in what has become the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.More from...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Letitia Wright in ‘The Silent Twins’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

Adapted by screenwriter Andrea Seigel (Laggies) from journalist Marjorie Wallace’s non-fiction book of the same name, drama The Silent Twins explores the rich imaginative world but often unhappy real lives of outsider artists June (Letitia Wright) and Jennifer (Tamara Lawrance) Gibbons. The identical twin sisters, born in 1963 to a pair of Windrush-generation immigrants from Barbados and raised in Wales, chose to not speak to anyone other than each other for many years. Nevertheless, they wrote pages upon pages of highly eccentric but oddly compelling poetry and prose, which director Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure) and her team have adapted into lyrics...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

George Miller on How Filmmaking Is Like Playing in the NBA: “You Constantly Have to Adjust”

George Miller felt like he was dreaming. The Australian filmmaker arrived in Cannes on Thursday, 24 hours after leaving home on the other side of the world. With only a few hours to exhale and freshen up, he was under the lights of the Grand Théâtre Lumière with 2,200 guests on their feet showering his film, Three Thousand Years of Longing, with a six-minute standing ovation.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeonine Acquires Berlin Production Company Hyperbole MedienNew Zealand Leader Jacinda Ardern Talks Gun Control on 'Late Show': "We Saw Something That Wasn't Right and We Acted on It"Iggy Pop and Diane Warren...
NBA
The Hollywood Reporter

Iggy Pop and Diane Warren Awarded Sweden’s Polar Music Prize

On Tuesday, Iggy Pop and the Ensemble intercontemporain were each presented with the 2022 Polar Music Prize at a ceremony in Stockholm. The award, which celebrates excellence in music, is given each year to one popular music artist and one classical artist. Songwriter Diane Warren also accepted the 2020 honor at the ceremony, since COVID had delayed previous award ceremonies.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeonine Acquires Berlin Production Company Hyperbole MedienNew Zealand Leader Jacinda Ardern Talks Gun Control on 'Late Show': "We Saw Something That Wasn't Right and We Acted on It"George Miller on How Filmmaking Is Like Playing in the...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy