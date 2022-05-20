Cannes According To: Chopard’s Caroline Scheufele

Caroline Scheufele is not only Chopard ’s c o-president and artistic director, but also a Cannes Film Festival veteran.

Ahead of this year’s 75th anniversary edition, she shared with THR some of her experiences, such as navigating a jewelry “dilemma” with Elizabeth Taylor , along with tips and her favorite thing about the fest.

What have you missed most about Cannes?

We are celebrating our 25th anniversary of a wonderful collaboration with the Cannes Film Festival this year. The relationship started with me redesigning the Palme d’Or award trophy and has blossomed since. So, you could say that Cannes is very special to me. I missed the films and cultural buzz, of course; the festival is a unique occasion for the world’s most talented actors, directors and other professionals in the film industry to gather and show their works. For me, a passionate cinema lover, 11 days of life revolving around films is heaven. Also, there is an atmosphere like no other here, the gorgeous setting of the French Riviera, interesting and exciting people, delicious food – what is not to miss?

What restaurant have you missed?

La Petite Maison. I love to go there, there is always great food, music and fantastic atmosphere. It’s definitely my go-to restaurant to bring friends. I also enjoy having lunch at the terrace at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, they have a stunning view on the sea.

Last year, Cannes was in July; this year, it’s back to May. Any preference?

May! Because we have so many exciting things going on, we can’t wait! As you know, it all began with the new Palme d’Or trophy, and as the years went by, we became more and more involved, with new projects such as the Trophée Chopard. It is awarded each year to both a young and arising actress and actor to give them a boost in their career.

Also, every year, we unveil during the festival our famous Red Carpet Collection. The collection is created especially for Cannes and we are very proud to have some of the most elegant and beautiful actresses in the world wear our creations on the red carpet – it’s a truly spine-tingling experience for us. This year is exceptional as it is the festival’s 75th birthday, so we designed 75 unique hand-crafted high jewelry pieces inspired by my favorite moments in cinema. The collection name is “Chopard Loves Cinema” and was brought to life by our amazing artisans in our Haute Joaillerie workshop in Geneva.

Strangest request you’ve ever received in Cannes?

I was lucky enough to meet and dress Elizabeth Taylor on several occasions. A true movie legend who adored beautiful jewels and stones, she sometimes had difficulty selecting the pieces as she loved them all! One evening we were faced with a dilemma. It was impossible for her to choose between two gorgeous Chopard pairs of earrings, so she requested we find a way to combine them! We managed to find some ingenious way to link them together, and she stepped out adorned with both pairs.

Your “only in Cannes” moment?

Walking up the legendary steps of the red carpet. When you arrive at the top of the stairs and turn around, you are immersed in the electrifying ambiance; the hundreds of photographers dressed in tuxedos shouting out to the actors and actresses to catch their attention, the flashing camera bulbs, the glitter of sequined dresses and so much adrenaline in the air. It’s a unique and magical moment that you can only live and experience in Cannes.

Cannes guilty pleasure?

Enjoying the magnificent view from the Chopard rooftop at the Martinez Hotel while sipping a cocktail. This is the spot in Cannes, and we are lucky to call it home during the whole festival and welcome our friends there.

One thing you won’t travel without, besides your phone?

My dog, Byron! He follows me everywhere.

What is your favorite thing about the festival?

I have so many favorite things concerning Cannes, it’s difficult to choose. Maybe the huge feeling of pride during the Palme d’Or awards ceremony when our Chopard-designed trophy is presented.

Click here to read the full article.